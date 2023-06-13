Denim Finishing Agents Market worth $1.9 billion by 2028 Globally, at a CAGR of 6.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Denim Finishing Agents Market is projected to grow from USD 1.4 Billion in 2023 to USD 1.9 Billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 6.1% during the forecast period, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The growth of the denim finishing agents market is primarily attributed to the growing demand from emerging economics, technological advancements in denim finishing, increasing demand for customized denim, and increasing demand for fashionable & comfortable denim clothing.

Denim finishing agents are manufactured using raw materials such as polyethylene oxide, amino acids, styrene, chlorine, amines, terpenes, carboxylic acid, and sulphonic acids. Denim finishing agents are used in garments applications and non-garments applications such as footwear, accessories, and home decor.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Denim Finishing Agents Market"

268- Market Data Tables

47- Figures

220- Pages

List of Key Players in Denim Finishing Agents Market:

Archroma (Switzerland) Kemin Industries, Inc. (US) Asutex (Spain) CHT Group (Germany) Pulcra Chemicals GmbH (Germany) Rudolf GmbH (Germany) DyStar Group (Singapore) Novozymes A/S (Denmark) The Seydel Companies, Inc. (US) Yuken Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Denim Finishing Agents Market:

Drivers: Increasing demand for fashionable & comfortable denim clothing Restraints: Health & environmental concerns Opportunity: Growing demand for sustainable & eco-friendly denim finishing agents Challenges: Volatility in raw material prices

Key Findings of the Study:

Softeners segment is expected to account for the largest share in 2022 Growing denim textile activities in Asia Pacific and Europe is driving the raw denim segment in the market Garments segment is projected to be the fastest-growing market in the denim finishing agents market Asia Pacific is expected to account for the largest share in 2022

The increasing demand from emerging economies, rising need for personalized denim, technological developments in denim finishing, and rising demand for stylish & comfortable denim clothes are the main factors driving the market expansion for denim finishing agents.

Based on type, the global denim finishing agents market is segmented into softeners, enzymes, anti-back staining agents, bleaching agents, resins, neutralizing agents, dyes, detergents, and others. The softeners segment dominated the overall denim finishing agents market, in terms of value, in 2022. The enzymes segment is projected to grow the fastest in the market during the forecast period. The softeners segment accounts for the major share due to extensive usage in applications including denim jeans, jackets, shirts, and dresses to improve texture.

Based on denim type, the global denim finishing agents market is segmented into raw denim, cotton denim, sanforized denim, stretch denim, crushed denim, selvedge denim, poly denim, and others. Colorful denim, indigo dyed denim, colored denim, acid wash denim, stone wash denim, bull denim, and organic denim are further varieties of denim. When compared to other denim kinds, indigo denim is the most popular. Since denim is a commonly used material, it is available in many different types, each with its own distinctive qualities.

Based on application, the global denim finishing agents market is segmented into garments and non-garments. The garments segment accounts for the major share of the overall market in terms of value and it is also projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Denim garments has been a mainstay in many people's wardrobes for years, which is fueling the demand for denim finishing agents used in garments application.

Based on region, the global denim finishing agents market is segmented into Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific has the largest market share for the denim finishing agents market, in terms of value, in 2022 and is also projected to be the fastest-growing denim finishing agents market. The denim finishing agents market in the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be driven by rising disposable income of people, expanding manufacturing facilities, low labor costs, and quickly expanding industrial sectors. The market for denim finishing agents in the Asia Pacific area is also significantly influenced by the region's growing industrialization.

