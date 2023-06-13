Poland Elevator Market Report 2023: Analysis of Services Such as Modernization and Maintenance & Repair, New Installation - Competition, Forecasts & Opportunities to 2028

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Poland Elevator Market By Type (Traction and Hydraulic), By Service (Modernization and Maintenance & Repair, New Installation), By End-User, By Speed, By Weight, By Height, By Price Range, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2018-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Poland Elevator Market was valued at USD 654.67 million in 2022 and is anticipated to project robust growth during the forecast period, with a CAGR of 6.08% owing to the increasing number of constriction projects.



An elevator is an open or closed platform used to vertically transport people and goods from one floor to another within a building. Elevators are a standard part of high-rise commercial and residential buildings. Elevators are now often mandated by law in new buildings with several floors.

By paving the way for skyscrapers, elevators have played a key role in creating the characteristic urban geography of many modern cities and are expected to play an integral role in future urban development. High-rise commercial buildings such as shopping malls, hospitals, hotels, and housing complexes There is usually a regular elevator. Elevators can be divided into two categories, namely, hoist mechanism and design.



An increasing number of construction projects related to skyscrapers and other high-rise buildings owing to increasing urbanization is expected to play a major role in driving the Poland Elevator Market.



Increase in demand for High-Speed and Machine-Room-Less (MRL) Elevators.



The latest trends toward higher energy efficiency, lighter weight, more design options, and efficient use of shaft space are all advantages of machine room-less elevators. As the number of high-rise residential and commercial buildings increases nationwide, the demand for high-speed traction elevators is growing rapidly.

To meet the growing market demand, industry participants are offering high-speed, ultra-high-speed, and machine room-free elevators to meet specific customer needs. In addition, machine-room-less elevators take less time to install and require less energy to operate. As a result, such characteristics are expected to drive the expansion of the Polish elevator market.



Social & Affordable Housing Construction Plan



In 2022, Poland's construction sector grew by around 5.8% to USD 39,601.79 million. The Polish government had launched an initiative aimed at funding investments in social and affordable housing by municipalities and registered social and affordable housing providers across the country. Another announced project was the construction of an apartment complex in Warsaw.

Construction started in the third quarter of 2021 and is expected to be completed by the fourth quarter of 2024. The purpose of this project is to provide people with affordable housing in this area. In addition, another project was announced for a 36,000 sq.m. data center facility with a total capacity of 48 MW on 5 hectares (ha) of land in Masovia, Poland.

Construction of the building structure began in the third quarter of 2021 and is expected to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024. The purpose of this project is to meet the country's demand for data center capacity. Therefore, the market is expected to grow as the country focuses on new construction projects.



Latest Developments in Poland Elevator Market



With the popularization of smart city initiatives and the increasing acceptance of digitization, the Polish elevator industry is increasingly dependent on the use of information and communication technology (ICT). Current technologies include artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, port technology, virtual diagnostics, target control/speed gates, predictive maintenance, and more.

Efforts have also been made to provide very high-speed elevators suitable for skyscrapers. As safety is a key concern in vertical transportation, companies are conducting extensive research to make these systems safer and more efficient.

Competitive landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in the Poland Elevator market.

Kone Sp. z o. o

OTIS Poland

Schindler Poland Sp. z o.o

Lift Service SA

Thyssenkrupp Elevator Sp. z o.o

Lift-Malko Sp. J.

Elwiko Sp. z o. o

Intec Poland Sp. z o.o. sp. k.

Omi Lifts & Escalators Sp. z o.o. sp.k.

Cibes Lift Group AB

Report Scope:



Poland Elevator Market, By Type:

Traction

Hydraulic

Poland Elevator Market, By Service:

Modernization and Maintenance & Repair

New Installation

Poland Elevator Market, By End-User:

Residential

Commercial

Institutional

Infrastructural

Others

Poland Elevator Market, By Speed:

< 200 fpm

200-500 fpm

>500 fpm

Poland Elevator Market, By Weight:

>3000 lbs

3000-4000 lbs

4000-5000 lbs

< 5000 lbs

Poland Elevator Market, By Height:

< 20 floors

20-50 floors

>50 floors

Poland Elevator Market, By Price Range:

Low

Medium

High

Poland Elevator Market, By Region:

Masovia

Silesia

Greater Poland

Rest of Poland

