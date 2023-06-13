Aerostructures Market to Worth USD 80.48 Bn by 2028 | Fortune Business Insights™

Pune, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aerostructures market size was USD 44.93 billion in 2020. The market is projected to grow from USD 47.40 billion in 2021 to USD 80.48 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 7.86% in the 2023-2028 period.

The aerostructures market is a significant segment within the aerospace industry and plays a vital role in the production of commercial, military, and general aviation aircraft. The market includes various players such as manufacturers, suppliers, and subcontractors who collaborate to deliver high-quality and technologically advanced aerostructures.

Get a Free Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/sample/aerostructures-market-101663

List of Key Players Profiled in the Aerostructures Market Report:

AAR Corporation (Illinois, U.S.)

Bombardier Inc. (Montreal, Canada)

Cyient Ltd. (Hyderabad, India)

GKN plc (Redditch, U.K.)

Leonardo S.P.A. (Italy)

RUAG International Holding AG (Bern, Switzerland)

Saab AB (Sweden)

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (Wichita, U.S.)

STELIA Aerospace Group (France)

Triumph Group, Inc. (Berwyn, U.S.)

Collins Aerospace (Charlotte, U.S.)

Elbit Systems Ltd. (Haifa, Israel)

Report Scope & Segmentation:

Attributes Details Forecast Period 2021-2028 Forecast CAGR 7.86% 2028 Value Projection USD 80.48 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 47.40 billion Historical Data 2017-2019 No. of Pages 200 Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Company Profiles, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Latest Trends Segments Covered By Component

By Platform

By Material Regions Covered North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Aerostructures Market Growth Drivers Increasing Demand for UAVs to Propel Market Growth Increasing Adoption of Composite Components to Propel Market Growth

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/aerostructures-market-101663

The aerostructures market refers to the industry involved in the design, manufacturing, and assembly of aircraft structural components. Aerostructures are the primary load-bearing structures of an aircraft, including wings, fuselage, empennage (tail assembly), and other structural elements. These components are critical for the integrity and performance of an aircraft.

SEGMENTATION

On the basis of component, the market is classified into wings, nose, fuselage, nacelle and pylon, empennage, and others.

Based on material, the market is segregated into alloys, composite, and metals.

In terms of platform, the market is categorized into fixed-wing aircraft and rotary-wing aircraft.

By end-use, the market is divided into OEMs and aftermarket.

Geographically, the market is branched into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the world.

Get a Quote Now:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/get-a-quote/aerostructures-market-101663

DRIVING FACTORS

Rising Demand for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles to Endorse Growth

The rising emphasis on advancing the defense services by the countries across the world is augmenting the demand for UAVs. These unmanned vehicles are extensively being implemented owing to the rising border disputes and conflicts.

The rising acceptance of UAVs is thrusting the demand for advanced aerostructures components to safeguard stringent alertness and security along the boundaries. This, combined with technological progressions in manufacturing is projected to bolster the aerostructures market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

North America to Lead Market due to an Expansive Aviation Sector

North America held the highest aerostructures market share and is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period. This is accredited to the surging business and commercial aviation industry in the region that has the biggest aerospace and defense aircraft demand worldwide.

Asia Pacific is estimated to display the fastest growth in the region during the forecast period. The growth can be accredited to the augmenting emphasize on the development of the aircraft manufacturing units in the region.

Europe held the second largest market share in 2020. This is credited to the increasing aircraft component demand from key aircraft manufacturing divisions of Airbus SE and ATR from nations such as Germany, Italy, France, and the U.K, among others.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/aerostructures-market-101663

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments – Key Contracts & Agreements, Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Latest technological Advancements Porters Five Forces Analysis Supply Chain Analysis

Quantitative Insights-Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerostructures Market Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Aerostructures Market Steps Taken by Industry/Companies/Government to Overcome the Impact Potential Opportunities due to COVID-19 Outbreak

Global Aerostructures Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028

Segmental Definitions

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Component Wings Nose Fuselage Nacelle and Pylon Empennage Others

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Material Alloys Metal Composite



TOC Continued…!

Speak to Our Expert:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/aerostructures-market-101663

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnerships among Companies to Secure Their Brand Values in Global Market

Important players in this market are incessantly opting for effective strategies to promote their products and establish their positions in the market. One such strategy is to launch new products by partnering up with other companies to extend their reach to end-users.

Read Related Insights:

Reusable Launch Vehicle Market to Be Worth USD 5.41 Billion By 2030; Increased Usage of High Payload Rockets to Drive Market Forward

LiDAR Drone Market is projected to grow USD 455.0 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.98%

Aero Wing Market Size to grow USD 20.35 billion in 2028 with exhibiting a CAGR of 8.98%

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Address:

Fortune Business Insights Pvt. Ltd.

9th Floor, Icon Tower, Baner,

Mahalunge Road, Baner, Pune - 411045,

Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com