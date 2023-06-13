Global Immuno-Oncology Thematic Intelligence Report 2023: Focus on Trends in Bispecific Antibodies, Cancer Vaccines, Cell Therapies, Checkpoint Modulators, Cytokines, & Oncolytic Viruses

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immuno-Oncology - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report includes coverage of immuno-oncology overview, trends, value chain, leading marketed and pipeline products, market analysis, regulatory landscape and market access, opportunities, challenges, and unmet needs, commercial assessment - major current and future players in the immuno-oncology field.



The field of immuno-oncology (IO) is consolidating its presence in most major types of cancer. Checkpoint modulation to remain the most valuable IO sector. 2022-23 has seen some IO success, but no major IO breakthrough has happened. Personalized treatment using biomarkers, therapeutic options for checkpoint refractory patients, and the high cost of therapy remain as unmet needs.



Key Highlights

Forecast includes 8 countries

Forecast covers 2022-2028

Seven markets are extrapolated, obtaining a 15-market value for all GBM therapeutics

Scope

This report includes disease epidemiology, a 10-year patient-based forecast for marketed and pipeline therapies with established mechanisms of action and cell & gene therapies by class, including early- to late clinical stage pipeline products with launch date assessment by 8MM market

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface

1.1. Contents

1.2. Abbreviations

1.3. Related Reports



2. Executive Summary



3. Immuno-Oncology Overview

3.1. What is IO?

3.2. What is Immuno-oncology According to Regulators?

3.3. Most Important Milestones of Immuno-oncology Development Globally

3.4. Key Twitter Chat



4. Trends

4.1. Industry Trends - Bispecific Antibodies

4.2. Industry Trends - Cancer Vaccines

4.3. Industry Trends - Cell Therapies

4.4. Industry Trends - Checkpoint Modulators

4.5. Industry Trends - Cytokines

4.6. Industry Trends - Oncolytic Viruses

4.7. Regulatory Trends



5. Value Chain

5.1 Immuno-oncology Value Chain

5.2 Bispecific Antibodies

5.3 Cancer Vaccines

5.4 Cell Therapies

5.5 Checkpoint Modulators

5.6 Next-generation Cytokines

5.7 Oncolytic Viruses

5.8 Immuno-oncology in Clinical Trials



6. Marketed Products

6.1. Immuno-Oncology Marketed Products in the 8MM

6.2. Total Market Size for IO Agents

6.3. 10 Highest-Grossing IO Treatments in 2022

6.4. Leading Checkpoint Modulators in the 8MM

6.5. Leading BiTEs in the 8MM

6.6. Leading Cancer Vaccines and Oncolytic Viruses in the 8MM

6.7. Leading Cell Therapies in the 8MM



7. Pipeline Products

7.1. IO Pipeline Products in the 8MM

7.2. Future Outlook of IO Agents, According to High-Prescribing Physicians

7.3. Consensus Forecast Sales for the Top Three Pipeline Candidates

7.4. The Forecast Highest-Grossing Bispecific Antibody Products

7.5. The Forecast Highest-Grossing Vaccine Products

7.6. The Forecast Highest-Grossing Cell Therapy Products

7.7. The Forecast Highest-Grossing Checkpoint Modulator Products

7.8. The Forecast Highest-Grossing Cytokine Products

7.9. The Forecast Highest-Grossing Oncolytic Virus Products



8. Market Analysis

8.1. Market Analysis and Forecast of the Six Classes of IO Agents

8.2. Top 10 Strategic Partnership Deals of the Last Decade by Size in the IO Space

8.3. Latest Strategic Partnership Deals in the IO Space

8.4. Top 10 Mergers and Acquisitions that Include IO Assets: 2018-2023

8.5. Latest Mergers and Acquisitions that Include IO Assets



9. Regulatory and Market Access

9.1. IO in Clinical Trials

9.2. Endpoints in IO Clinical Trials - KOL Perspective

9.3. Challenges in IO Clinical Trials - KOL Perspective

9.4. Regulatory and Market Access - US

9.5. Regulatory and Market Access - EU

9.6. Regulatory and Market Access - Japan

9.7. Regulatory and Market Access - China

9.8. Early Access Schemes

9.9. Barriers to Access According to High Prescribers



10. Opportunities, Challenges, and Unmet Needs

10.1. Bispecific Antibodies

10.2. Cancer Vaccines

10.3. Cell Therapies

10.4. Checkpoint Modulators

10.5. Cytokines

10.6. Oncolytic Viruses

10.7. Clinical Unmet Needs in IO - Gap Analysis

10.8. Commercial Unmet Needs in Immuno-oncology - Gap Analysis

10.9. Unmet Needs - KOL Perspective

10.10 . Unmet Needs According to High Prescribers

10.11 R&D Strategies

10.12 Opportunities for the Industry - Modern Approaches & Collaboration

10.13 Closing Remarks - In Their Words



11. Companies

11.1. Drug Development Scorecard

11.2. Current Major Players - Novartis

11.3. Current Major Players - Merck & Co.

11.4. Current Major Players - Gilead Sciences

11.5. Current Major Players - Roche

11.6. Current Major Players - BMS

11.7. Current Major Players - AstraZeneca

11.8. Current Major Players - Sanofi

11.9. Current Major Players - Amgen

11.10. Current Major Players - Dendreon Pharmaceuticals

11.11. Current Major Players - Legend Biotech

11.12. Current Major Players - Johnson & Johnson

11.13. Current Major Players - Daiichi-Sankyo

11.14. Current Major Players - Kite

11.15. Current Major Players - Regeneron

11.16. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Genmab

11.17. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Iovance Therapeutics

11.18. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Replimune

11.19. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - VBI Vaccines

11.20. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Jounce Therapeutics

11.21. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Oncosec

11.22. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Abbvie

11.23. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - BioNTech

11.24. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Greenwich LifeSciences

11.25. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - CRISPR Therapeutics

11.26. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Allogene Therapeutics

11.27. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Xilio Therapeutics

11.28. Future Players Based on Pipeline Strength - Candel Therapeutics

