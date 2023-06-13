Remote Sensing in Defense Research Report 2023: Advances in Technology, Key Programs, Procurement and Research Trends

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Remote Sensing in Defense - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the remote sensing market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.



Though the concept of remote sensing (RmS) has been a staple of military C4ISR capabilities for decades, emerging capabilities in the civilian space market and mounting concerns over geopolitical competition between great powers are driving renewed growth and investment in this sector.

The commercialization of geospatial intelligence is driving greater integration between government and industrial capabilities with the emergence of 'sensing-as-a-service' (Saas) while rising demand for domestically sourced ISR capabilities continues to incentivize modernization of sensor technologies and associated supply chains across all domains of an increasingly digitized and networked battlespace.

Consequently, the collection and exploitation of RmS data have become the focus of significant investment and innovation within the defense sector and beyond as capabilities and applications continue to multiply.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive summary

Players

Technology briefing

Remote Sensing - an overview

Sensor Categorization

Sensor Systems

Remote sensing in defense - domains, platforms and applications

Space domain

Air domain

Naval domain

Land domain

Trends

Technology Trends

Macroeconomic trends

Regulatory trends

Industry analysis

Market size & growth forecasts

Mergers and acquisitions

Patent trends

Company filing trends

Case Studies

Timeline

Value Chain

Electro-optronics

Radars, LiDAR and spectrometers

Domain-specific capabilities

Data processing and distribution

Companies

Leaders

Disruptors

Sector Scorecards

Aerospace, defense and security scorecard

Glossary

