Remote Sensing in Defense Research Report 2023: Advances in Technology, Key Programs, Procurement and Research Trends

This report provides an overview of the remote sensing market, outlines advances in technology and key programs, and provides insight into current procurement and research trends.
Though the concept of remote sensing (RmS) has been a staple of military C4ISR capabilities for decades, emerging capabilities in the civilian space market and mounting concerns over geopolitical competition between great powers are driving renewed growth and investment in this sector.
The commercialization of geospatial intelligence is driving greater integration between government and industrial capabilities with the emergence of 'sensing-as-a-service' (Saas) while rising demand for domestically sourced ISR capabilities continues to incentivize modernization of sensor technologies and associated supply chains across all domains of an increasingly digitized and networked battlespace.
Consequently, the collection and exploitation of RmS data have become the focus of significant investment and innovation within the defense sector and beyond as capabilities and applications continue to multiply.
Key Highlights
- Studies of emerging technological trends and their broader impact on the defense market
- Analysis of the various defense and security related remote sensing projects currently under development, as well cross-industry research initiatives which could impact the future applications of these technologies
Scope
- The key defense challenges that forces and defense sector suppliers face are covered
- The investment opportunities for armed forces, suppliers, and institutional investors, across the whole remote sensing value chain are covered
- Highlights from the range different remote sensing research and development programs currently being undertaken by various military organizations and defense companies
Reasons to Buy
- Determine potential investment companies based on trend analysis and market projections
- Gaining an understanding of the market challenges and opportunities surrounding the remote sensing theme
- Understanding how spending on remote sensing technologies will fit into the overall market and which spending areas are being prioritized.
Key Topics Covered:
- Executive summary
- Players
- Technology briefing
- Remote Sensing - an overview
- Sensor Categorization
- Sensor Systems
- Remote sensing in defense - domains, platforms and applications
- Space domain
- Air domain
- Naval domain
- Land domain
- Trends
- Technology Trends
- Macroeconomic trends
- Regulatory trends
- Industry analysis
- Market size & growth forecasts
- Mergers and acquisitions
- Patent trends
- Company filing trends
- Case Studies
- Timeline
- Value Chain
- Electro-optronics
- Radars, LiDAR and spectrometers
- Domain-specific capabilities
- Data processing and distribution
- Companies
- Leaders
- Disruptors
- Sector Scorecards
- Aerospace, defense and security scorecard
- Glossary
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes
- Airbus
- Chang Guang Satellite
- Honeywell International
- Lockheed Martin
- QinetiQ
- CASC
- Northrop Grumman
- Elbit Systems
- Kongsberg
- L3Harris
- Leonardo
- Maxar Technologies
- Rafael ADS
- Raytheon Technologies
- Teledyne Technologies
- Thales
- AiDash
- Boeing
- Atlas Elektronik
- Bertin Exensor
- Bharat Electronics
- BlackSky Technology
- Planet Labs
- Capella Space
- CETC
- Domo Tactical Comms
- Dragonfly Aerospace
- Earth-i
- ELTA Systems
- Excelitas Technologies
- GeoSat
- Hanwha Defense
- Hensoldt Optronics
- Iridian Spectral Technologies
- Leica Geosystems
- Pachama
- Safran SA
- Spire Global
- Surrey Satellite Technologies
- Terrabotics
