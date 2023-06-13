Epazz's Galaxy Batteries, Inc. Files Patent for Artificial Intelligence Smart Battery Technology for ZenaDrone 1000 and Electric Airplanes

CHICAGO, IL, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, artificial intelligence processes, blockchain mobile apps and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today the company’s subsidiary, Galaxy Batteries, Inc., has filed its first patent on artificial intelligence smart battery technology.

AI smart battery technology gathers data from the environment including wind speed, humidity, temperance and pressure to predict the best output for the system to perform to maximum flight time in the case of ZenaDrone 1000 and maximum battery duration or battery life for other devices.

As ZenaDrone 1000 flies long distance, the weather and environment will change; the system monitoring the conditions will automatically make the necessary changes. The AI smart battery can change output and voltage. It will also monitor the battery temperature and battery health. It will maintain a history of each battery pack. However, the data will be uploaded to the cloud. As ZenaDrone and other devices enter the market, the AI smart battery will use the data from all flights to maximum flight time.

Epazz has formed Galaxy Batteries, Inc. to house its intellectual properties for battery technology. Epazz has been working on special battery technologies for high-powered devices and aircrafts. Epazz is in the process of filing patents for its battery technology and believes in the future Galaxy Batteries can become an independent company.

Many of the projects Epazz is working on require high-power batteries to run highly specialized devices. The company has launched galaxybatteries.com and will use its battery technology subsidiary.

CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, said, “We are excited to be filing our first patent for Galaxy Batteries, Inc. The technology will focus on ZenaDrone 1000, but can be used for future electric airplanes.”

About ZenaDrone, Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone, Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology, which uses machine learning software and AI. ZenaDrone, Inc. began with the goal of revolutionizing the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent and multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection and monitoring solution.

About Epazz, Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz, Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to corporate companies, higher education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (a room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

