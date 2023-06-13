Marygold & Co. Debuts Mobile Banking, Investments and Financial Services App Aimed at Transforming the Future of Finance

DENVER, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc. (NYSE: MGLD), today announced the launch of its fintech solution, a banking and financial services app plus debit card combination that provides access to Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.-insured accounts through our banking partner and a digital alternative to traditional banking.

Now available for download in both Apple and Google app stores for iOS and Android devices, the Marygold & Co. app is like having a private banking experience on your phone, offering personalized financial services. The app allows clients to manage their finances anywhere, anytime, with no banking fees, minimums or credit checks. From real-time payments and Money Pool investment accounts to goal-setting functionality and automated funding options, the app’s exclusive tools enable users to organize their finances while helping them save for their personal financial goals.

“We’re using technological advancements to simplify financial lives,” said Timothy Rooney, president of Marygold & Co. “With the Marygold & Co. app, people can leave the big banking mentality behind and take control of their finances right from their phone.”

Additional Marygold & Co. features include the following:

— Unlimited Money Pool investing, with diversified portfolios customized with user-selected goals and time-based objectives.

— Convenient “PayAnyone™“ capability authorizes clients to send real-time payments to anyone in the U.S. — regardless of whether they have a Marygold & Co. account — with just an email or mobile phone number.

— Advanced security features, including in-app control of card spending, an EMV chip and a customized security dashboard, empower clients to take control of their account security.

— Contactless payment options utilizing NFC technology enable touch-free tap-to-pay transactions from the Marygold & Co. debit card.

— Customizable savings goal accounts are without banking fees or minimum requirements allow clients to customize goals and funding options to save for life’s most important events, less important events or any event.

For more info about how Marygold & Co. is transforming mobile banking, short- and long-term investing, and digital payments for the better, please visit marygoldandco.com.

About Marygold & Co.

Marygold & Co., a wholly owned subsidiary of The Marygold Companies, Inc., was established in the U.S. in 2019 as a development stage company that today delivers an innovative fintech mobile banking app built to organize users’ financial lives. Marygold & Co. is a financial technology company, not a bank. Banking services are provided by Community Federal Savings Bank, a member of the FDIC. The Marygold & Co. contactless Debit Mastercard can be used nationwide at 37,000 surcharge-free MoneyPass ATMs and anywhere Mastercard is accepted worldwide. Offices are located in Denver, Colorado. For more information, visit marygoldandco.com/.

About The Marygold Companies, Inc.

The Marygold Companies, Inc., listed on the NYSE-American exchange as MGLD, was founded in 1996 and repositioned as a global holding firm in 2015. The company currently has operating subsidiaries in financial services, food manufacturing, printing, security systems and beauty products under the trade names USCF Investments, Tiger Financial & Asset Management Limited, Gourmet Foods, Printstock Products, Brigadier Security Systems and Original Sprout, respectively. Offices and manufacturing operations are in the U.S., New Zealand, the U.K. and Canada. For more information, visit themarygoldcompanies.com.

