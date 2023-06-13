Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Global Market to 2028: Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization Bolsters Growth

Dublin, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the overview of the global and regional market for water and wastewater treatment technologies and analyzes global market trends, with market data for 2022 (base year) and 2023 and forecast for 2028 with a projection of CAGR during 2023-2028.

Advancements in the level of technology and chemical, good government support, rising demand for freshwater resources, public health concerns and strict environmental regulations from the government impact overall growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.

This study evaluates the market from different viewpoints based on significant segments (offerings, processes, end users and regions [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World]). The study begins with an overview of the market and the process involved in treating wastewater broken down into sections (regulatory framework, megatrends) focusing on key market segments. The report includes current and projected market value and a general market outlook.

It contains tables and figures that provide comprehensive insight into the market with detailed company profiles. The report scope excludes services from the offering's segments, and the chemical treatment segment will be transferred from report MS077A-Wastewater Treatment: Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides and Antifoaming Agents.

Report Includes

35 data tables and 35 additional tables

An overview of the global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies

Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

Discussion on treatment technologies, end-use demand drivers, patents and economic trends that are affecting the market

Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the water and wastewater market by three product categories essentially offering, end user and region

A look at the regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters

Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including 3M Corp., BASF SE, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Xylem Inc., and Pentair PLC

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 134 Forecast Period 2023 - 2028 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $303.1 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028 $515.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction



Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market Overview

3.1 Market Outlook

3.2 Market Definition

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.3.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)

3.3.2 Clean Water Act (Cwa)

3.3.3 Water Framework Directive (Wfd)

3.3.4 Safe Drinking Water Directive (Sdwd)

3.3.5 Urban Wastewater Directive (Uwwtd)

3.3.6 Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations

3.3.7 Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act



Chapter 4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Worldwide Population

4.1.2 Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization

4.1.3 Declining Fresh Water Resources

4.1.4 Strict Environmental Regulations

4.1.5 Technological Advancements

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Water Reuse

4.3.2 Decentralized Wastewater Treatment

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Megatrends



Chapter 5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Offering

5.1 Overview

5.2 Technologies

5.2.1 Filtration

5.2.2 Disinfection

5.3 Chemicals



Chapter 6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Process

6.1 Overview

6.2 Primary Treatment

6.3 Secondary Treatment

6.4 Tertiary Treatment

6.5 Advanced Treatment



Chapter 7 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by End-user

7.1 Overview

7.2 Municipal Wastewater Treatment

7.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment

7.3.1 Oil and Gas Industry

7.3.2 Chemical Industry

7.3.3 Dairy, Food and Beverage

7.3.4 Paper and Pulp

7.3.5 Pharmaceuticals

7.3.6 Semiconductors



Chapter 8 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Region

Chapter 9 Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding Outlook



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

3M Corp.

Aquatech International LLC

Basf Se

Dow Chemical Company (The)

Dupont De Nemours, Inc.

Ecolab Inc.

Kemira Oyj

Kuraray Co. Ltd.

Kurita Water Industries Ltd.

Pentair plc

Veolia Environnement S.A.

Wartsila

Xylem Inc.

Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations

