Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Global Market to 2028: Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization Bolsters Growth

This report covers the overview of the global and regional market for water and wastewater treatment technologies and analyzes global market trends, with market data for 2022 (base year) and 2023 and forecast for 2028 with a projection of CAGR during 2023-2028.
Advancements in the level of technology and chemical, good government support, rising demand for freshwater resources, public health concerns and strict environmental regulations from the government impact overall growth of the water and wastewater treatment market.
This study evaluates the market from different viewpoints based on significant segments (offerings, processes, end users and regions [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World]). The study begins with an overview of the market and the process involved in treating wastewater broken down into sections (regulatory framework, megatrends) focusing on key market segments. The report includes current and projected market value and a general market outlook.
It contains tables and figures that provide comprehensive insight into the market with detailed company profiles. The report scope excludes services from the offering's segments, and the chemical treatment segment will be transferred from report MS077A-Wastewater Treatment: Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides and Antifoaming Agents.
Report Includes
- 35 data tables and 35 additional tables
- An overview of the global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies
- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
- Discussion on treatment technologies, end-use demand drivers, patents and economic trends that are affecting the market
- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the water and wastewater market by three product categories essentially offering, end user and region
- A look at the regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters
- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including 3M Corp., BASF SE, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Xylem Inc., and Pentair PLC
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|134
|Forecast Period
|2023 - 2028
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023
|$303.1 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2028
|$515.8 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|11.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
3.1 Market Outlook
3.2 Market Definition
3.3 Regulatory Framework
3.3.1 International Organization for Standardization (Iso)
3.3.2 Clean Water Act (Cwa)
3.3.3 Water Framework Directive (Wfd)
3.3.4 Safe Drinking Water Directive (Sdwd)
3.3.5 Urban Wastewater Directive (Uwwtd)
3.3.6 Wastewater Systems Effluent Regulations
3.3.7 Water (Prevention and Control of Pollution) Act
Chapter 4 Market Dynamics
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Growing Worldwide Population
4.1.2 Increasing Urbanization and Industrialization
4.1.3 Declining Fresh Water Resources
4.1.4 Strict Environmental Regulations
4.1.5 Technological Advancements
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 High Cost
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Water Reuse
4.3.2 Decentralized Wastewater Treatment
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Megatrends
Chapter 5 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Offering
5.1 Overview
5.2 Technologies
5.2.1 Filtration
5.2.2 Disinfection
5.3 Chemicals
Chapter 6 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Process
6.1 Overview
6.2 Primary Treatment
6.3 Secondary Treatment
6.4 Tertiary Treatment
6.5 Advanced Treatment
Chapter 7 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by End-user
7.1 Overview
7.2 Municipal Wastewater Treatment
7.3 Industrial Wastewater Treatment
7.3.1 Oil and Gas Industry
7.3.2 Chemical Industry
7.3.3 Dairy, Food and Beverage
7.3.4 Paper and Pulp
7.3.5 Pharmaceuticals
7.3.6 Semiconductors
Chapter 8 Global Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies Market by Region
Chapter 9 Mergers and Acquisitions and Venture Funding Outlook
Chapter 10 Company Profiles
- 3M Corp.
- Aquatech International LLC
- Basf Se
- Dow Chemical Company (The)
- Dupont De Nemours, Inc.
- Ecolab Inc.
- Kemira Oyj
- Kuraray Co. Ltd.
- Kurita Water Industries Ltd.
- Pentair plc
- Veolia Environnement S.A.
- Wartsila
- Xylem Inc.
Chapter 11 Appendix: Abbreviations
