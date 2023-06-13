Traditional Medicinals Launches Organic Lemon Ginger Tea in Canada

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traditional Medicinals, a leading botanical wellness company with over 60 high-quality teas, is today announcing the launch of its newest Canadian tea blend — Organic Lemon Ginger tea . This refreshing and aromatic blend is packed with organic ingredients that have been carefully crafted by the brand's expert herbalists.



Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Ginger tea offers a sweet, zesty and enjoyably spicy taste and is perfect when enjoyed hot or cold. The digestive properties and comforting taste make this blend a favourite by generations of herbalists. The blend is made from responsibly-sourced organic herbs, including ginger, lemon peel, lemongrass, and hibiscus, to create a fresh citrusy post-meal support. Instead of using artificial flavours, the tea features organic herbs, ensuring a flavourful tea that embraces the company's mission of ingredient purity.

"At Traditional Medicinals, we are obsessed with quality,” said Taryn Forrelli, Chief Science Officer at Traditional Medicinals. “We are committed to crafting teas that deliver reliable efficacy and exceptional taste while ensuring all herbs are grown organically and sourced ethically. The selection and sourcing of herbs we use in our blends is something we take very seriously and is overseen by our renowned and respected herbal experts. With the introduction of our new Organic Lemon Ginger tea in Canada, we are thrilled to provide our Canadian customers with a flavourful blend that truly represents our unwavering dedication to taste, quality and plant-powered wellness."

With its numerous qualities and medicinal properties, ginger is a versatile herb. Not all gingers are equal, and their potency depends on factors like variety, growing conditions, and harvest time. Traditional Medicinals prioritizes sourcing ginger plants rich in gingerols, one of the compounds which make it spicy and pungent. Ginger that’s harvested earlier on can take on a milder taste, making a gentle floral-like tea, while mature rhizomes often have a bit more kick to them. From mild to wild, Traditional Medicinals thoughtfully uses ginger along this spectrum to create the perfect taste profile for their variety of ginger-based teas. The new Organic Lemon Ginger tea features potent ginger for a spicy taste to match its lemon zing. With a history spanning over 2,000 years, ginger is renowned for its effectiveness in providing meal-time support.

The launch of Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Ginger tea in Canada is expanding the brand’s collection of high-quality herbal teas in the market, including Throat Coat Ⓡ , Mother’s Milk Ⓡ , Smooth Move Ⓡ , Chamomile & Lavender and Nighty NightⓇ teas. This launch enriches the company’s portfolio in Canada and elevates the tea-drinking experience for Canadian consumers.

Traditional Medicinals Organic Lemon Ginger tea and its other popular blends are currently available on Traditional Medicinal’s website and at select retailers, including Loblaws , London Drugs , Whole Foods , Goodness Me and Healthy Planet . The tea will be available later this year in Choices Marke t, Sobeys / Safeway , Bulk Barn , Thrifty Foods and Natures Fare Markets . Explore the complete range of Traditional Medicinals' teas here .

About Traditional Medicinals

Traditional Medicinals is the leader in botanical wellness with a purpose to inspire active connection to plant wisdom in service of people and planet. Founded in 1974, Traditional Medicinals is rooted in herbal medicine that includes ethical sourcing and production, and rigorous attention to purity, quality, and sustainability standards. With more than 60 high quality teas, lozenges and capsules specially formulated by herbalists, Traditional Medicinals has a deep commitment to both cutting-edge botany and traditional plant knowledge. A Certified B Corporation, Traditional Medicinals commits to elevating communities across the globe, helping ecosystems thrive, and fortifying cultural connections. Traditional Medicinals products are available online and in most grocery and natural foods retailers. For additional information, visit www.ca.traditionalmedicinals.com .

