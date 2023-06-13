Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S

Company announcement no 15-2023

On June 12, 2023 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue according to company announcement no 14-2023. The share issue exercised generated proceeds of DKK 21 million Konsolidator A/S.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator: 

Name:Peter Gath
Position:Member of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade12.06.2023
Number of shares103,777
Share price4.818
Aggregated price499,998


Name:Strategia Finans ApS
Position:Strategia Finans ApS is indirectly controlled by Peter Gath, Member of the board
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade12.06.2023
Number of shares166,044
Share price4.818
Aggregated price800,000


Name:Ved Bækken ApS
Position:Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade12.06.2023
Number of shares103,781
Share price4.818
Aggregated price500,017


Name:Team FG Invest ApS
Position:Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO
Name of issuerKonsolidator A/S
ISIN Code:DK0061113511
Type of securitiesShares
Type of transactionPurchase of shares
Market for the transactionNasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark
Date of trade12.06.2023
Number of shares518,887
Share price4.818
Aggregated price2,499,998

About Konsolidator
