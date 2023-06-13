Company announcement no 15-2023

Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in Konsolidator A/S



On June 12, 2023 Konsolidator A/S issued new shares in a directed issue according to company announcement no 14-2023. The share issue exercised generated proceeds of DKK 21 million Konsolidator A/S.

In accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation article 19, Konsolidator must notify Finanstilsynet and publicly disclose transactions made by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them on trading of Konsolidator shares. Konsolidator A/S hereby notify and submit the following transaction of shares in Konsolidator:

Name: Peter Gath Position: Member of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 12.06.2023 Number of shares 103,777 Share price 4.818 Aggregated price 499,998





Name: Strategia Finans ApS Position: Strategia Finans ApS is indirectly controlled by Peter Gath, Member of the board Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 12.06.2023 Number of shares 166,044 Share price 4.818 Aggregated price 800,000





Name: Ved Bækken ApS Position: Ved Bækken ApS is indirectly controlled by Jack Skov, CFO Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 12.06.2023 Number of shares 103,781 Share price 4.818 Aggregated price 500,017





Name: Team FG Invest ApS Position: Team FG Invest ApS is indirectly controlled by Claus Finderup Grove, CEO Name of issuer Konsolidator A/S ISIN Code: DK0061113511 Type of securities Shares Type of transaction Purchase of shares Market for the transaction Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark Date of trade 12.06.2023 Number of shares 518,887 Share price 4.818 Aggregated price 2,499,998

Contacts

CEO: Claus Finderup Grove, mobile +45 2095 2988, cfg@konsolidator.com

CFO: Jack Skov, mobile, +45 2282 8845, js@konsolidator.com

Certified Adviser

Grant Thornton, Jesper Skaarup Vestergaard, phone +45 3527 5011, www.grantthornton.dk





About Konsolidator

Konsolidator A/S is a financial consolidation software company whose primary objective is to make Group CFOs around the world better through automated financial consolidation and reporting in the cloud. Created by CFOs and auditors and powered by innovative technology, Konsolidator removes the complexity of financial consolidation and enables the CFO to save time and gain actionable insights based on key performance data to become a vital part of strategic decision-making. Konsolidator was listed at Nasdaq First North Growth Market Denmark in 2019. Ticker Code: KONSOL

