Western Europe’s PC market falls 37% in Q1 2023, but is on road to recovery

Reading, United Kingdom, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “Western Europe’s PC market faced another large decline in Q1 2023 but there are positive signals that the region is past the worst,” said Canalys Research Analyst Kieren Jessop. “Although the consumer segment suffered a large year-on-year decline, the sequential drop after the holiday season was less drastic than in recent years. Consumer confidence levels in the EU have been rising for several months now, but inflation remains a drag on PC spending in the short-term. However, positive impacts from inventory level corrections and planned promotional activities will see the segment make a modest recovery by the end of the year.”





“On the commercial side, businesses are facing economic pressures that are limiting their immediate willingness to invest in their PC fleets,” added Jessop. “The ECB is expected to raise interest rates further this year after approving three hikes already. However, ensuring employees are outfitted with suitable PCs to maintain productivity will be crucial to organizations, especially as remote and hybrid workstyles continue to gain traction. With budgets tight, more companies in the region are open to Device-as-a-Service (DaaS) models to maintain flexibility on IT investments. This bodes well for longer term shipment volumes as it locks customers into a more regular cadence of device refreshes and derives additional value from attached services.”

A recent Canalys poll of EMEA channel partners found that a majority (57%) believe their DaaS revenue will grow in 2023; only 12% are forecasting a year-on-year decline.

Looking ahead, Canalys expects sequential growth for Western Europe’s PC market for the remainder of 2023. By 2024, every end-user segment is anticipated to grow double-digits year-on-year as demand recovers and delayed purchases re-emerge. As we approach the Windows 10 end-of-life in late 2025, the transition towards Windows 11 will also become a significant factor for device refreshes, particularly in the business segment. As of Q1 2023, more than a third of surveyed EMEA channel partners reported that Windows 11 is a significant driver of their PC sales.





Western Europe desktop, notebook, and workstation shipments (market share and annual growth)

Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q1 2023 Vendor Q1 2023 shipments Q1 2023

market share Q1 2022

shipments Q1 2022

market share Annual

growth Lenovo 2,632 26.4% 4,119 26.0% -36.1% HP 2,540 25.4% 3,924 24.8% -35.3% Apple 1,456 14.6% 1,791 11.3% -18.8% Dell 1,313 13.1% 2,213 14.0% -40.7% Asus 659 6.6% 974 6.1% -32.4% Others 1,389 13.9% 2,823 17.8% -50.8% Total 9,989 100.0% 15,844 100.0% -37.0% Note: Unit shipments in millions. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2023







Western Europe tablet shipments (market share and annual growth)

Canalys PC Market Pulse: Q1 2023 Vendor Q1 2023 shipments Q1 2023

market share Q1 2022

shipments Q1 2022

market share Annual

growth Apple 2,276 44.1% 2,644 41.1% -13.9% Samsung 1,235 23.9% 1,212 18.9% 1.9% Lenovo 461 8.9% 901 14.0% -48.9% Amazon 375 7.3% 621 9.7% -39.6% Huawei 159 3.1% 302 4.7% -47.2% Others 658 12.7% 750 11.7% -12.4% Total 5,164 100.0% 6,431 100.0% -19.7% Note: Unit shipments in millions. Percentages may not add up to 100% due to rounding

Source: Canalys PC Analysis (sell-in shipments), May 2023





