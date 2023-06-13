Cancer Biologics Market Set to Surpass USD 185.0 Bn by 2031 Driven by Increasing Cancer Prevalence and Biotechnology Innovations, Reveals TMR Study

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global cancer biologics market was valued at US$ 94.5 Bn in 2022. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.7% from 2023 to 2031. Significant demand for monoclonal antibodies and fusion proteins for the treatment of cancer is anticipated to boost market size in the next few years.



Rapid development of immunotherapy in oncology is expected to spur cancer biologics market growth. Rise in demand for novel drugs to improve the outcomes of treatment in chemotherapy is broadening market outlook.

Download a Sample for Highlights on Market Drivers and Challenges Affecting the Pet Care Packaging: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=85626

Surge in prevalence of cancer due to high incidence of relapse in certain cancers, especially blood cancer, is anticipated to strengthen demand for cancer biologics. Need to improve efficiency of the currently anticancer agents is likely to propel R&D activities in cancer immunotherapy and advanced drug delivery systems. Recent innovations in immunotherapy are expected to accelerate market development. Extensive research in improving stability and immunogenicity of cancer vaccines is likely to create lucrative opportunities for companies in the market.

Key Findings of Study

Considerable Demand for Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb): Based on drug class, the monoclonal antibody (MAb) segment accounted for the leading market share in 2022. Considerable research in selection and production of mAb is fueling the segment. Rise in adoption monoclonal antibody can be ascribed to high specificity to target specific molecules on the surface of cancer cells. Rapid utilization of targeted delivery system using mAb is anticipated to augment the segment.

Based on drug class, the monoclonal antibody (MAb) segment accounted for the leading market share in 2022. Considerable research in selection and production of mAb is fueling the segment. Rise in adoption monoclonal antibody can be ascribed to high specificity to target specific molecules on the surface of cancer cells. Rapid utilization of targeted delivery system using mAb is anticipated to augment the segment. Rise in Adoption of Biologics-based Targeted Therapies for Blood Cancer: Surge in demand for personalized treatment of blood cancer presents significant revenue opportunities for companies in the market. An instance is the demand for personalized treatment of lymphomas. Based on application, the blood cancer segment accounted for a major market share in 2022. Increase in adoption of novel approaches to enhance safety and efficacy of therapeutics for blood cancers is expected to boost the market.

Get Customization on this Report for Specific Research Solutions at https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=85626

Key Growth Drivers: Cancer Biologics Market

Rapid increase in incidence of cancer worldwide is a key driver of the demand for effective therapies to treat the disease. Cancer was the leading cause of death globally in 2020. Surge in burden of lung, liver, breast, skin, and prostate cancer, especially due to rapidly aging population of the world, is a key trend that is expected to drive the cancer biologics market.

Significant advancements in biotechnology and considerable research in drug delivery systems are key drivers of the cancer biologics industry. Rise in R&D activities related to molecular pathways and therapeutic targets in oncology is anticipated to drive market evolution. An instance in increase in number of actionable molecular targets for lung cancer in the last few years. Ongoing research to expand understanding of MAP kinase pathways for colorectal cancer is another instance.

Regional Growth Dynamics

North America accounted for a major share of the global cancer biologics market in 2022. Presence of several biotech companies engaged in development of targeted therapies in oncology and favorable regulatory landscape in the U.S. are expected to propel the market in the region. Companies in the U.S. are making significant investments in clinical trials on exploring novel cancer therapeutic targets for the development of biologic drugs. Several cancer medicines have been approved by the U.S. FDA, which are based on targeted drug delivery.

Asia Pacific is a lucrative market for cancer biologics. Rise in awareness about the prevalence of cancer and surge in investment in cancer clinics and hospitals are expected to propel the market in Asia Pacific. Rise in R&D in immunotherapy therapy in the region is expected to pave the way to significant business opportunities for market players.

Competition Landscape

The business landscape is fragmented, with a large number of players holding leading stake in the market. Leading companies are focusing on product portfolio expansion and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market positions in the next few years.

Key players operating in the cancer biologics industry are

F-Hoffmann-LA Roche Ltd.

Amgen Inc.

Pfizer Inc.

GSK plc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Abbott

AstraZeneca

Eli Lilly and Company

Gilead Sciences, Inc.



For In-Depth Competitive Analysis, Buy this Report Now@ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/checkout.php?rep_id=85626<ype=S

Cancer Biologics Market Segmentation

The global cancer biologics market is segmented based on

Drug Class

Monoclonal Antibodies (mAb) Naked mAb Conjugated mAb Bispecific mAb

Recombinant Proteins

Cancer Growth Inhibitors Tyrosine Kinase Inhibitors mTOR Inhibitors Others (proteasome inhibitors)

Vaccines Preventive Vaccines Therapeutic Vaccines

CAR-T Cells

Angiogenesis Inhibitors

Interleukins (IL)

Others (Interferons (IFN), Gene Therapy, etc.)

Application

Blood Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Gastric Cancer

Ovarian Cancer

Others (skin, level cancer, etc.)

End-user

Hospitals

Cancer Centers

Academic & Research Institutes



Region

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Rest of the World

About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. The firm scrutinizes factors shaping the dynamics of demand in various markets. The insights and perspectives on the markets evaluate opportunities in various segments. The opportunities in the segments based on source, application, demographics, sales channel, and end-use are analysed, which will determine growth in the markets over the next decade.

Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision-makers, made possible by experienced teams of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants. The proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques we use always reflect the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in all of its business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com