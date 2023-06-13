Two-Wheeler Market Size to Hit USD 181.11 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.8%

Pune, India., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global two-wheeler market size was worth USD 108.58 billion in 2022. The market value is slated to rise from USD 114.46 billion in 2023 to USD 181.11 billion by 2030 at 6.8% CAGR during the forecast period. Rising inflation and growing prices of crude oil worldwide have boosted the adoption of electric vehicles. Electric two-wheelers are a great alternative to their traditional counterparts when it comes to city commuting as they have low operational costs and are a green way to travel. This information is provided by Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled, “Two-Wheeler Market, 2023-2030.”

Notable Industry Development:

January 2023: Bajaj has recently joined forces with Triumph Motorcycles in a non-equity partnership to manufacture mid-capacity motorcycles for the Indian and international markets. The tie-up will enable Triumph to enter the small motorcycles market through Bajaj’s extensive dealer network and experience in developing countries while Bajaj will get access to Triumph advanced technology and know-how.

Request a Free Sample of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/two-wheeler-market-106884

Market Drivers & Restraints-

Growing Urbanization and Rising Traffic Congestion to Aid Market Growth

Rising urbanization has resulted in problems such as growing road traffic congestion, high population density, and lack of adequate parking spaces. According to the United Nations (UN) Department of Economics and Social Affairs, nearly 68% of the world's population will live in urban areas by 2050. This urbanization causes a strain on the mobility infrastructure in developing countries and generates the need for compact mobility solutions such as scooters and motorcycles to better combat these problems, thus driving the two-wheeler market growth.

On the other hand, rising concerns regarding the safety of two wheelers and growing number of 2W accidents will hinder market augmentation in the coming years.

Report Highlights:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2023-2030 Forecast Period 2023 to 2030 CAGR 6.8% 2030 Value Projection USD 181.11 billion Base Year 2022 Market Size in 2023 USD 114.46 billion Historical Data for 2019-2021 No. of Pages 153

Regional Insights-

Asia Pacific to Lead Stoked by Rising Penetration of Two-wheelers to Curb Emissions

Asia Pacific held the largest two-wheeler market share in 2022, owing to increasing adoption of two wheelers in the region. The region is also projected to grow at the highest growth rate across all regions in the coming years.

The Europe market is slated to witness significant expansion over the forecast period. 2W registrations in the U.K., Spain, France, Italy, and Germany increased substantially as compared to 2020.

To get to know more about the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market, please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/two-wheeler-market-106884

COVID-19 Impact

Closure of Manufacturing Facilities Hampered Market Growth amid the Pandemic

The impact of COVID-19 was varied across different regions. Some regions recorded a substantial fall in two-wheeler sales, whereas a few regions witnessed a rise in motorcycle sales in 2020. According to the European Association of Motorcycle Manufacturers, the total number of registrations in France, Italy, Spain, Germany, and the U.K. fell by 37.9% in March 2020 as compared to the same month in 2019. Additionally, the situation worsened further in April 2020, when combined registrations in the largest markets fell by roughly 74.9%, with some economies witnessing 84% to 96% decline. The closure of manufacturing facilities due to imposition of lockdowns and raw material shortages further hindered market expansion.

Segments-

Motorcycle Segment to Lead Stoked by their Usage for Food and Goods Delivery

Based on type, the market is divided into scooter, motorcycle, and moped. Among these, the motorcycle segment dominated the market in 2022 Motorcycles are widely used in China and India for food and goods delivery services and are also used as self-drive rentals and bike taxis, which will aid segment growth.

ICE Segment to Dominate Owing to Better Performance as Compared to EVs

According to technology, the market is split into ICE and electric. Internal Combustion Engine (ICE) two-wheelers (2W) held the largest market share in 2022. The high demand for ICE 2W in economies such as India and China owing to their better performance than electric vehicles is aiding the segment growth. Furthermore, lack of sufficient charging infrastructure to support the adoption of electric vehicles is propelling the demand for IC engines. Geographically, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.

Get your Customized Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/ask-for-customization/two-wheeler-market-106884

Competitive Landscape-

Product Launches by Industry Leaders to Drive Market Escalation

Leading manufacturers often make tactical decisions such as partnerships, collaborations, investments in R&D, and mergers and acquisitions to gather larger revenues and enlarge profit margins. One such move is the launch of new and advanced products to meet changing consumer needs. For instance, in January 2023, Hero MotoCorp recently started commercial production trials for 100-125cc flex fuel motorcycles that will be launched soon. The company is also planning to launch two new ICE motorcycles in the 300cc segment, one of which is developed in partnership with Harley Davidson.

Quick Buy - Two Wheeler Market Size Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/106884

A list of prominent Two Wheeler manufacturers operating in the global market:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Yamaha Motors Co. (Japan)

Hero Moto Corp. (India)

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Japan)

BMW Motorrad International (Germany)

Bajaj Auto (India)

Emergica Moto Company Inc. (Italy)

Kawasaki (Japan)

Piaggio & C. SpA (Italy)

Triumph Motorcycles Ltd. (U.K.)

Speak To Our Analyst: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/two-wheeler-market-106884



Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Industry Developments –Mergers, Acquisitions and Partnerships Porters Five Forces Analysis Technological Development Impact of Covid-19

Global Two-Wheeler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Key Findings / Definitions Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Scooter Motorcycle Moped Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology ICE Electric Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region North America Europe Asia pacific Rest of the world

North America Two-Wheeler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Scooter Motorcycle Moped Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology ICE Electric Market Analysis – By Country The U.S. By Technology Canada By Technology Mexico By Technology

Europe Two-Wheeler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Scooter Motorcycle Moped Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology ICE Electric Market Analysis – By Country The U.K By Technology Germany By Technology France By Technology Netherlands By Technology Italy By Technology Spain By Technology Rest of Europe By Technology

Asia Pacific Two-Wheeler Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2030 Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Type Scooter Motorcycle Moped Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Technology ICE Electric Market Analysis – By Country China By Technology India By Technology Japan By Technology South Korea By Technology Indonesia By Technology Vietnam By Technology Philippines By Technology Thailand By Technology Taiwan By Technology Malaysia By Technology Rest of Asia Pacific By Technology



Explore Our Trending Reports of Automotive Market:

Automotive Hypervisior Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2028

Bicycle Lights Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Electric Trucks Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2029

Automotive Bushing Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Automotive Remanufacturing Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

Motorcycle Market Size, Share, Growth Report, 2030

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

U.S.:+1 424 253 0390



U.K.: +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245