Widex launches 'Stories We Hear': Inspiring testimonials redefine life with better hearing

TORONTO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widex, one of the world’s leading hearing aid manufacturers, is introducing the online story hub “Stories We Hear,” a curated collection of testimonials from hearing aid users that aims to motivate everyday Canadians to take action against their hearing loss.



Stories We Hear connects those living through similar hearing loss experiences, featuring local stories of hearing gain from Canadians across the country who share how their lives have improved since getting fitted with a hearing aid.

“Stories We Hear is an avenue for self-reflection that de-stigmatizes hearing loss through the experiences of Canadians of all ages, lifestyles and backgrounds,” said Brian Beatty, Vice President of Marketing for Widex and WSAudiology in Canada. “We hope these stories inspire people to seek specialized treatment for their hearing loss as soon as possible, understanding that it can impact anyone at any age.”

Sixty per cent of Canadians aged 19 and older have some type of hearing health problem: either an audiometrically measured hearing loss, tinnitus, or both – however, only a small percentage seek professional advice or wear hearing aids. The reasons can be complex but often include a misperception of the quality of modern hearing aids, vanity, or concerns about the social stigma often associated with hearing loss.

Stories We Hear launches with testimonials from Widex hearing aid users, including Jason Burke, a Toronto dad of two and soccer coach whose gradual hearing decline was preventing him from hearing his infant son’s crying. The story hub also features the story of Carolina East, a multi-award-winning country singer based in Newfoundland, who shares her family’s experience when navigating her dad’s hearing loss.

“The stories we heard have something in common: hearing aids users regret not doing anything to treat their hearing loss sooner,” added Beatty. In fact, industry data suggests that, on average, it can take as long as seven years for someone experiencing a hearing issue to seek help. That time can further harm people’s cognitive, emotional, and physical health.

Widex is encouraging anyone experiencing hearing loss or noticing a loved one may need to get their hearing tested to take a free online hearing screening or book a consultation with a hearing care professional. Hearing aids users are also encouraged to share their hearing health stories by visiting: https://widex.com/stories-we-hear/ .

