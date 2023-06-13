GXO Expands Partnership with FARFETCH to Support Reebok’s Ecommerce Operations Across Europe

Rapid start-up of multi-site operations in the Netherlands, with planned automation in the coming year, to support customer’s growth



GXO to add approximately 500 jobs, giving critical boost to employment in the region

EINDHOVEN, The Netherlands, , June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO), the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider, announced today that it is expanding its relationship with FARFETCH Limited, the leading global platform for the luxury fashion industry, to support Reebok’s omnichannel logistics throughout Europe from two networked warehouses in South Holland.

“We are proud to expand our relationship with FARFETCH and serve as a strategic logistics partner for Reebok’s ecommerce growth across Europe,” said Luc Laurijssens, Managing Director, Belgium and the Netherlands, GXO. “We’ve executed with speed, in a matter of weeks, and we’re looking forward to deploying automation, as well as our reverse logistics capabilities, to drive efficiency and higher volumes and support FARFETCH’s ambitious plans for global growth.”

GXO met FARFETCH’s need for a quick start-up, opening approximately 40,000 square meters of warehouse space within weeks of signing the agreement, and is providing inbound, storage, picking, packing and shipping services for FARFETCH’s business-to-business and business-to-customer operations. GXO is also processing and refurbishing returns at the facility. The approximately 500 team members hired to operate the warehouses for FARFETCH represent a vital boost to employment in the region, and later in the year GXO expects to begin adding automation to improve efficiency and increase overall safety even further.

GXO is committed to helping customers pursue their Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) goals. The FARFETCH sites are fully equipped with energy-saving LED lighting and were built to be operated without fossil fuels — there is no natural gas connection, so temperature control is powered by electricity and vehicles, such as material handling equipment are fully electric, using lead-acid and lithium batteries.

As a leading global provider of outsourced omnichannel logistics, GXO specializes in providing fast and reliable warehouse solutions for brick-and-mortar, ecommerce and direct-to-consumer companies. The company works with mass-market retailers, pure-play e-tailers, luxury brands, specialty stores and direct-to-consumer manufacturers to deliver a superior consumer experience, helping to build loyalty for our customers’ brands.

About GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE: GXO) is the world’s largest pure-play contract logistics provider and is benefiting from the rapid growth of ecommerce, automation and outsourcing. GXO is committed to providing a diverse, world-class workplace for more than 130,000 team members across more than 970 facilities totalling approximately 200 million square feet. The company partners with the world’s leading blue-chip companies to solve complex logistics challenges with technologically advanced supply chain and ecommerce solutions, at scale and with speed. GXO corporate headquarters is in Greenwich, Connecticut, USA. Visit GXO.com for more information and connect with GXO on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , Instagram and YouTube .

Media contacts



Anne Lafourcade

+33 (0)6 75 22 52 90

anne.lafourcade@gxo.com

Matthew Schmidt

+1 203-307-2809

matt.schmidt@gxo.com