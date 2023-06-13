AeroFarms Expands Retail Footprint with Increased Availability at Walmart and Ahold Delhaize

Newark, New Jersey, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AeroFarms®, a Certified B Corporation and leader in indoor vertical farming, announces expanded retail availability of its award-winning microgreens at both Walmart and Stop & Shop across the Mid Atlantic and Northeast, respectively.

“AeroFarms is excited to bring our flavorful and nutritious microgreens to even more consumers,” said AeroFarms Co-Founder & CMO Marc Oshima. “We are proud to offer a unique flavor line-up and continue to expand our retail presence to meet the growing demand of our consumers.”





As a purpose-driven organization, AeroFarms is both a change-the-world company and an award-winning retail brand leading the way with smart, indoor vertical farming to elevate agriculture with people and planet in mind. AeroFarms grows safe, nutritious, and delicious food all year round, while using up to 95% less water and zero pesticides compared to traditional field farming.

Winning on flavor, AeroFarms is the number one retail brand* for both unit and dollar sales in the United States for microgreens according to Nielsen syndicated data, and AeroFarms distinct, specialty greens can be found also at major retailers like Ahold Delhaize, Amazon Fresh, Harris Teeter, H-E-B, The Fresh Market, Walmart, Whole Foods Market, and at great food service partners like Compass Group, Marcus Samuelsson Restaurant Group, and Momofuku Noodle Bar.

Produced year-round at the highest quality, AeroFarms microgreens offer great visual and flavor excitement, elevating every dish. In addition, AeroFarms microgreens provide higher nutrient density than their mature green counterparts, offering a powerful way to provide a potent boost of vitamins, minerals, and phytonutrients.





AeroFarms Key Benefits:





• Bursting with Flavor

• No Pesticides Ever

• Sustainably grown with up to 95% less water and 99% less land than traditional field farming





AeroFarms specialty greens are safely grown indoors in state-of-the art commercial indoor vertical farms that are certified for USDA Good Agricultural Practices, SQF Level 2 Good Manufacturing Practices, Non-GMO Project Verification, OU Kosher, and the industry-leading CEA Food Safety Seal that was developed to differentiate indoor clean growing practices from traditional challenges in the field. AeroFarms specialty greens are completely pesticide free and are ready to eat without any need to wash, providing a major benefit to customers looking for safety and convenience.

AeroFarms Microgreens: Packed With Nutrients

Microgreens can contain considerably higher levels of vitamins and carotenoids—about 5X greater—than their mature plant counterparts, according to the United States Department of Agriculture. These small greens not only pack a flavorful taste, but they are also packed with essential vitamins and nutrients with significant health benefits.

AeroFarms Microgreens: Bursting With Flavor

In addition to an emphasis on nutrition, AeroFarms is also known for its award-winning FlavorSpectrum™ Philosophy. Passionate about great tasting, real food, our product line-up is curated by AeroFarms expert team of plant scientists, growers, and nutritionists.The team searches high and low for the best seed varieties and creating the perfect growing recipe, so our Micro Broccoli is the most delicious, flavorful Micro Broccoli for our consumers. The AeroFarms FlavorSpectrum™ Philosophy was designed to represent the breadth of flavors and varieties grown inside our indoor vertical farms. The team paired each color of our retail package with a specific tasting note to bring our FlavorSpectrum™ philosophy to life. Across the leafy greens packaging line, you’ll find that the cool blue colors represent the sweet and mellow notes, while the intense reds represent bold and zesty flavors.



*Source: Nielsen [Microgreen SKUs] Total US xAOC 52-weeks ending 20-May-2023

About AeroFarms

Since 2004, AeroFarms has been leading the way for indoor vertical farming and championing transformational innovation for agriculture. On a mission to grow the best plants possible for the betterment of humanity, AeroFarms is a Certified B Corporation with global headquarters in Newark, New Jersey. Named one of the World’s Most Innovative Companies by Fast Company two years in a row, one of TIME’s Best Inventions in Food, listed as a World Changing Idea by Fast Company and ranking on the Brands That Matter by Fast Company list. AeroFarms patented, award-winning indoor vertical farming technology provides the perfect conditions for healthy plants to thrive, taking agriculture to a new level of precision, food safety, and productivity while using up to 95% less water and no pesticides ever versus traditional field farming. AeroFarms enables local production to safely grow all year round, using vertical farming for elevated flavor™.

