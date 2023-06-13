Sharecare wins 32 Digital Health Awards in 2023 competition

ATLANTA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sharecare (Nasdaq: SHCR), the digital health company that helps people manage all their health in one place, today announced it has won 32 Digital Health Awards in the Health Information Resource Center’s 2023 competition. Celebrating its 25th anniversary this year, the Digital Health Awards honors the best online and virtual health resources for both consumers and professionals.



“Our winning entries are a testament to our talented team’s commitment to deliver reliable, trusted health information, innovative programs, and clinically-validated solutions that empower people at every point of their healthcare journey,” said Dawn Whaley, president and chief marketing officer at Sharecare. “While I’m very excited by our performance in the 2023 Digital Health Awards – including the fact this is the most we have ever won in a single competition – our greatest honor is the privilege to help millions of people improve their holistic well-being and health outcomes through Sharecare’s comprehensive ecosystem each day.”

Earning the top spot in seven categories, including Connected Digital Health: Disease Management / Population Health Management, Sharecare was honored for not only the depth, breadth, and quality of its flagship platform for comprehensive care solutions but also the content, programs, and tools within it. Digital Health Awards also were bestowed to Sharecare for its efforts to engage, educate, and support people in managing their health more broadly through its social channels; content initiatives, including those that support the advancement of health equity; AI-powered, condition-specific virtual assistants; immersive virtual reality capabilities; and app-based behavioral health programs for burnout and weight loss.

Sharecare’s full list of 2023 Digital Health Awards are as follows:

About Sharecare

Sharecare is the leading digital health company that helps people – no matter where they are in their health journey – unify and manage all their health in one place. Our comprehensive and data-driven virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. Driven by our philosophy that we are all together better, at Sharecare, we are committed to supporting each individual through the lens of their personal health and making high-quality care more accessible and affordable for everyone. To learn more, visit www.sharecare.com.

