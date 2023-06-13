Restriction Endonuclease Products Market Size to Hit US$ 621.68 Million by 2031 | Growth Plus Reports

Newark, New Castle, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market analysis of the global restriction endonuclease products market was conducted by Growth Plus Reports in 2022 and valued at US$ 374.28 million. The market is expected to hit a revenue CAGR of 5.8% to reach US$ 621.68 million by 2031.

Analysis of the global market for restriction endonuclease products indicates that during the forecast period, revenue share is likely to increase significantly. Enzymes called restriction endonucleases sever DNA at certain recognition sequences. Restrictions endonuclease products are the DNA fragments that are produced.

Key Takeaways:

The increasing investments in research and development are driving the market revenue share.

The applications, including cloning, sequencing, and restriction digestion, drive market demand.

In September 2022, WhiteLab Genomics raised USD 10 million for a platform for AI-powered genomic therapeutics.

Restriction Endonuclease Products Market Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size Value in 2022 US$ 374.28 million Revenue Forecast in 2031 US$ 621.68 million CAGR 5.8% Base Year for Estimation 2022 Forecast Period 2023 to 2031 Historical Year 2021 Segments Covered Application, End User, And Region Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa

Recent Development in the Restriction Endonuclease Products Market:

In August 2022, With the aid of Novo Holdings, a life science corporation, MedGenome, a startup in diagnostics and research, was able to secure USD 50 million. To assist in medication research and diagnostics, the company employs genomic sequencing techniques. In the process of discovering new drugs by genomic sequencing, restriction endonucleases are used.

In March 2022, Roche CustomBiotech developed the restriction enzyme Xba I, which is used prior to in-vitro mRNA synthesis to create mRNA treatments and vaccines.

Competitive Landscape

A list of the companies operating in the global market for restriction endonuclease products includes:

Merck & Co.

QIAGEN N.V.

Pfizer, Inc.

New England Biolabs, Inc.

Sigma-Aldrich Co., LLC.

Market Drivers and Restraints:

The global restriction endonuclease products market revenue is driven by the rising increasing demand for laryngoscopes in emergency medical services, advancements in technology, and growing awareness of lacrimal gland and tear duct disorders.

However, due to the lack of awareness and high expenses, the restriction endonuclease products market revenue growth is expected to be restrained.

Market Segmentation:

Segmentation By Application

Based on the application, the polymerase chain reaction syndrome segment dominates the global restriction endonuclease products market with the largest revenue share. The significant revenue share is due to the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technique is commonly used in combination with restriction endonucleases in genetic engineering and biotechnology applications.

Segmentation By Distribution Channel

Based on distribution channels, the academic research institutions segment accounts for a sizable revenue share in the global restriction endonuclease products since, in university research facilities, restriction endonucleases are commonly used in PCR, DNA cloning, and gene editing.

Regional Growth Dynamics

Based on the region, North America, with the largest revenue share, dominates the global restriction endonuclease products market. Increased government support for life sciences research, increased interest in applications of genetic engineering and biotechnology, and the sizeable biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries in the region are the main drivers of market revenue expansion in North America.

Report Coverage

Growth Plus Reports carried out extensive market research on the restriction endonuclease products market globally. We examined the fundamental market characteristics, significant investment opportunities, regional growth patterns, ten-year revenue estimates, competing market players, and mergers and acquisitions.

Table of Content

INTRODUCTION Market Ecosystem Timeline Under Consideration Historical Years – 2021 Base Year – 2022 Forecast Years – 2023 to 2031 Currency Used in the Report RESEARCH METHODOLOGY Research Approach Data Collection Methodology Data Sources Secondary Sources Primary Sources Market Estimation Approach Bottom Up Top Down Market Forecasting Model Limitations and Assumptions PREMIUM INSIGHTS Current Market Trends (COVID-19 Perspective) Key Players & Competitive Positioning (2022) Regulatory Landscape MARKET DYNAMICS Drivers Restraints/Challenges Opportunities GLOBAL RESTRICTION ENDONUCLEASE PRODUCTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY APPLICATION Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Epigenetics Restriction Fragment Length Polymorphism (RFLP) Cloning Sequencing Restriction Digestion GLOBAL RESTRICTION ENDONUCLEASE PRODUCTS MARKET - ANALYSIS & FORECAST, BY END USER Hospitals Academic Research Institutes Diagnostics Centers Biotechnology Companies

RESTRICTION ENDONUCLEASE PRODUCTS MARKET TOC

