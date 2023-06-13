Sensei Biotherapeutics to Host Virtual Key Opinion Leader Event, “A New Vista for Cancer Care: Exploring SNS-101’s Potential as a Transformative Treatment Option for Patients with Solid Tumors”

- Featuring Dr. James Gulley, Co-Director of the Center for Immuno-Oncology at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) and internationally recognized expert on cancer immunotherapy -



- Pre-registration available for live event, to be held Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET -

BOSTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNSE), a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients, today announced that the Company will host a virtual KOL event, “A New Vista for Cancer Care: Exploring SNS-101’s Potential as a Transformative Treatment Option for Patients with Solid Tumors,” on Tuesday, June 27, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

The event will feature James Gulley, M.D., Ph.D., Co-Director of the Center for Immuno-Oncology at the National Cancer Institute (NCI), who will provide an overview of the unmet medical need in solid tumors and the current immuno-oncology treatment landscape, and discuss the potential for Sensei’s lead candidate, SNS-101, a conditionally active VISTA-blocking antibody, to improve treatment outcomes for patients with solid tumors.

Sensei management will provide insight into the preclinical mechanism and profile of SNS-101, and present an overview of the SNS-101 clinical program, including collaborating with the NCI as a site for the Phase 1/2 SNS-101 clinical trial. Sensei recently announced that the first patient has been dosed in the trial at a starting dose of 0.3 mg/kg.

Participants may register in advance for the event online. A recording of the presentation will be made available on the Sensei website following the event.

The event will conclude with a live Q&A session. If you would like to ask a question during the live Q&A, please submit your request to questions@lifesciadvisors.com.

James Gulley, M.D., Ph.D., FACP, is an internationally recognized expert in cancer immunotherapy with a strong interest in prostate cancer. Since 1998 he has authored and run a variety of clinical trials at the National Cancer Institute (NCI). These innovative, investigator-initiated studies involve the use of cancer immunotherapy to (a) initiate immune responses, (b) expand immune responses and/or (c) allow the immune responses to be effective within the tumor microenvironment. In addition to his role as the CIO Co-Director, Dr. James L. Gulley is the Acting Clinical Director, NCI.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics (Nasdaq: SNSE) is a clinical stage immuno-oncology company focused on the discovery and development of next-generation therapeutics for cancer patients. Through its TMAb™ (Tumor Microenvironment Activated biologics) platform, Sensei develops conditionally active therapeutics designed to disable immunosuppressive signals or activate immunostimulatory signals selectively in the tumor microenvironment to unleash T cells against tumors. Sensei’s lead investigational candidate is SNS-101, a conditionally active antibody designed to block the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation (VISTA) checkpoint selectively within the low pH tumor microenvironment, where VISTA acts as a suppressor of T cells by binding the receptor PSGL-1. The company is also developing SNS-102, a conditional binding monoclonal antibody targeting V-Set and Immunoglobulin Domain Containing 4 (VSIG-4), as well as SNS-103, also a conditionally active monoclonal antibody targeting ecto-nucleoside triphosphate diphosphohydrolase-1 (ENTPDase1), also known as CD39. For more information, please visit www.senseibio.com, and follow the company on Twitter @SenseiBio and LinkedIn.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Any statements contained in this press release that do not describe historical facts may constitute forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified by words and phrases such as “believe,” “designed to,” “expect,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “will” and similar expressions, and are based on Sensei’s current beliefs and expectations. These forward-looking statements include expectations regarding the development of Sensei’s product candidates and platforms; the potential safety profile of Sensei’s product candidates, including SNS-101; and the potential benefits and efficacy of Sensei’s product candidates, including SNS-101. These statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those reflected in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially include uncertainties inherent in the development of therapeutic product candidates, such as the risk that any one or more of Sensei’s product candidates will not be successfully developed or commercialized; the risk of delay or cessation of any planned clinical trials of Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that prior results, such as signals of safety, activity or durability of effect, observed from preclinical studies, including the preclinical studies of SNS-101, will not be replicated or will not continue in ongoing or future studies or clinical trials involving Sensei’s product candidates; the risk that Sensei’s product candidates or procedures in connection with the administration thereof will not have the safety or efficacy profile that Sensei anticipates; risks associated with Sensei’s dependence on third-party suppliers and manufacturers, including sole source suppliers, over which Sensei may not always have full control; risks regarding the accuracy of Sensei’s estimates of expenses, capital requirements and needs for additional financing; and other risks and uncertainties that are described in Sensei’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on May 9, 2023 and Sensei’s other Periodic Reports filed with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and are based on information available to Sensei as of the date of this release, and Sensei assumes no obligation to, and does not intend to, update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Investor Contact:

Michael Biega

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Sensei Biotherapeutics

mbiega@senseibio.com

Media Contact:

Chris Railey

Ten Bridge Communications

chris@tenbridgecommunications.com