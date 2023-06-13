Air Density Separator Market Size Worth USD 1.71 Billion, Globally, by 2030 at a CAGR of 4.7%

Pune, India, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global air density separator market size was worth USD 1.19 billion in 2022. The market value is slated to rise from USD 1.24 billion in 2023 to USD 1.71 billion by 2030 at 4.7% CAGR during the forecast period. An air density separator device is used to separate the lighter products from heavier substance. The apparatus uses a controlled air principle to separate trash from materials with a higher density. Heavy materials (metals, rocks, and glass) and lighter materials can be separated effectively using a density based divider (light plastic, dirt, sand, paper). Over time, market changes will be governed by both Europe and North America as a whole. Fortune Business Insights presents this information in their report titled "Global Air Density Separator Market, 2023–2030."

COVID-19 Impact:

Mining and Refinery Activities were Reduced as a Result of the Pandemic

An important factor in the market’s declined performance can be attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic. Installation of these separators across a variety of application industries was hampered by the brief shutdown of the regions’ major and emerging economies in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. During the early stages of the pandemic, the opportunities for sales and market expansion were constrained by government restrictions on operating through mining site and lack of authorization for industrial facilities. However, following the pandemic, it is anticipated that the market will take time to recover from the short-term negative growth it experienced and will show a promising trend in the second half of the forecast period.

Segments:

Waste Processing and Recycling Segment to Dominate Due to the Trend of Recycling Waste Products

On the basis of application, the market is classified into recycling and waste processing, chemical, food and beverages, minerals and mining, and agriculture.

The rising trend of recycling waste materials and sorting metal scrap and related products lead to the dominance of the recycling and waste processing segment. The use of waste separation equipment to clean and separate waste, which serves as one of the main raw materials for the production of biofuel, will support the expansion of the recycling and waste processing industries.

Makret Drivers & Restraints:

Continuous Efforts to Create Innovative Solutions with Low Resource Consumption to Fuel Market Expansion

The sectors that use separators are attempting to implement cycle innovation models for operations and to turn their processes into Green Businesses. It is expected that using tools such as air density separators will help businesses transition to environment-friendly business models. The inclusion and integration of contemporary technologies into existing practices is further facilitated by the growing challenges in recycling, waste processing, and minerals & mining sectors. Due to the limited availability of certain metals and the sharp rise in demand for those metals, market pricing has become more volatile. As a result, mineral processing and recycling businesses around the world are flourishing.

However, the factor restraining the air density separator market growth and the products’ sales across the world is its negative impact on managing an excessive amount of load and high capital expenditures.

Regional Insights

Presence of Established Players in Europe to Supports its Dominant Position

The majority of strong and established firms have a sizeable footprint in the market of Europe due to an established and integrated supply chain in the region. The companies are also aiming to provide cutting edge and robust products in an effort to entice clients from a variety of application areas. The European Unions’ governments’ stringent requirements to ensure efficient trash disposal and recycling are contributing to the markets’ expansion.

The U.K. will experience better development and a sizeable increase in the air density separator market share due to the presence of international market players. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the growth of the market will be driven by strict and stringent regulations by the authorities for waste processing and recycling of goods.



Competitive Landscape

Businesses Aim to Complete Mergers and Partnerships to Bolster their Market Presence

Businesses want to implement both organic and inorganic market tactics to have a sizeable presence on the international market. To draw clients from other application industries to their products, many businesses place a strong emphasis on expanding their product portfolio. Also, the majority of market players are actively involved in mergers and acquisitions of smaller but potentially lucrative firms to strengthen their position in the industry.

The key participants in the market include ANDRITZ, Blue Group, LYBOVER, and Nihot Recycling Technology B.V. These businesses have a respectable reputation for their brands and a representative consumer base nationwide.

Key Industry Development:

August 2022 – FLSmidth, a prominent service and technology provider for customers operating in cement and mining industries, has recently completed the acquisition of ThyssenKrupp’s mining business. The mining business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of the organization after having the required approval from all the regulatory authorities across the globe.

