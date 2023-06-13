Global Eubiotics Market Size & Share to Surpass $9.63 Billion by 2030 | Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Eubiotics Market accounted for USD 4.87 Billion in 2022 and is expected to have USD 9.63 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 8.9% over the forecast period of 2023-2030.



The Eubiotics market is one of the fastest-growing markets economically, and consistent expansion is expected in the forecast period. Regardless of the industry's difficulties, various factors could influence its growth. This report evaluates current trends and future developments to provide a comprehensive industry view. It also includes information on the major industry players and their expansion initiatives.

The research examines worldwide producers and suppliers in-depth, as well as their recent state and future possibilities. It also discusses the global drivers of demand for this market in-depth, such as increased investment requirements, developing technology, and new laws.

Get Access to Free Sample Research Report with Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/eubiotics-market-2162/request-sample

Market Overview

According to Vantage Market Research, one of the major reasons influencing the growth of the Eubiotics market is the growing need for safe and nutritious animal feed that improves animal performance and promotes animal health. Eubiotics, natural feed additives that enhance the balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut, have been found to increase gut health, immunity, and overall animal performance while lowering antibiotic use. As a result, global usage of Eubiotics is expanding among livestock producers, propelling the Eubiotics market forward.

We anticipate that the feed category will account for more than 45% of total sales by 2030, owing to rising worldwide consumption of meat and dairy products. The feed industry is predicted to increase rapidly due to rising demand for livestock and poultry products, as well as the need for better animal health and performance. Furthermore, the human segment is predicted to increase fast as consumers become more aware of the benefits of Eubiotics in preserving gut health and the immune system.

North America is the market leader in Eubiotics. The key causes driving North America's dominance are the growing need for natural feed additives to improve animal health and the growing tendency toward the adoption of organic and natural farming practices. Rising farmer knowledge of the benefits of utilizing Eubiotics in animal feed to boost feed efficiency and minimize disease outbreaks is also driving the region's Eubiotics market expansion. Furthermore, the presence of key companies in the North American area, such as ADM, DuPont, BASF, and Cargill, is adding to the growth of the Eubiotics market in this region.

Market Dynamics

Rising Awareness Regarding Animal Health to Drive the Market

The growing concern about animal health has produced a desire for natural and sustainable alternatives to antibiotics, fueling the expansion of the Eubiotics industry. Eubiotics are feed additives that serve to maintain the balance of bacteria in animals' guts, hence improving digestion and health. Eubiotics have evolved as a natural and sustainable alternative to antibiotics, boosting animal health while not contributing to antibiotic resistance development. Furthermore, increased consumer awareness of food safety and animal welfare has resulted in an increase in demand for goods derived from animals fed with Eubiotics. Consumers are increasingly worried about the use of antibiotics in animal feed and are ready to pay a premium for antibiotic-free goods. In response, producers are increasingly turning to Eubiotics to promote animal health and meet consumer demands.

Increasing Demand for Livestock Products to Promote Market Growth

The growing demand for livestock products, including meat, milk, and eggs, has resulted in a major expansion in the Eubiotics sector. Eubiotics are natural feed additives that improve animal productivity and health. The growing population and rising disposable incomes have increased the demand for cattle products, increasing the usage of Eubiotics. Eubiotics boost gut health, illness prevention, and immune system improvement in animals, resulting in increased productivity and product quality. As a result, the Eubiotics market is predicted to rise rapidly in the next years, owing to rising demand for animal products.

Top Players in the Global Eubiotics Market

DSM (Netherlands)

Novus International Inc. (U.S.)

UAS Laboratories (U.S.)

Lallemand Inc. (Canada)

Calpis Co. Ltd. (Japan)

Advanced BioNutrition Corp. (U.S.)

BENEO (Germany)

BEHN MEYER (Germany)

Lesaffre Group (France)

Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.)

DuPont de Nemours Inc. (U.S.)

Novozymes (Denmark)

Associated British Foods PLC (UK)

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

BASF SE (Germany)

Cargill Inc. (U.S.)

ADM (U.S.)

Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China)

Biomin (Austria)

Budget Limitation? Contact us for Special Discount and Pricing

Top Trends in the Global Eubiotics Market

According to Vantage Market Research (VMR), increased demand for natural and organic Eubiotics products is one trend in the Eubiotics business. As consumers become increasingly health-conscious, they seek natural, non-toxic alternatives to synthetic chemicals in animal feed. Natural Eubiotics have the potential to improve animal health, performance, and immune function, making them more desirable to farmers and animal producers. Furthermore, rising worry about antibiotic resistance in agricultural animals is increasing demand for Eubiotics-based alternatives as a preventative tool against infectious infections. This trend is projected to continue as consumers place a higher value on clean labeling and transparent ingredient sources, resulting in more growth and innovation in the natural Eubiotics industry.





The rising demand for plant-based Eubiotics products is another trend that VMR anticipates will persist in the Eubiotics market. Plant-based diets have grown in popularity in recent years, owing mostly to increased knowledge of their health and environmental benefits. As a result, customers are seeking eubiotic supplements produced from natural, plant-based sources that help promote gut health and boost the immune system. Furthermore, because they do not involve animal products and encourage a better lifestyle, plant-based Eubiotics are seen as more sustainable and ethical. This trend is projected to continue as people gain interest in plant-based nutrition and seek natural, sustainable, and healthful answers to their health challenges.



Top Report Findings

Based on Type, prebiotics, probiotics, and organic acids are the three basic forms of Eubiotics. Prebiotics are the market leader in the Eubiotics category. Prebiotics are nondigestible dietary elements that stimulate the development and activity of helpful bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. They are often used in animal feed to promote intestinal health and performance.

Based on Form, Eubiotics are available in a variety of forms, including dry, liquid, and specialized forms such as capsules, powders, and granules. Due to its ease of handling and storage, the dry form is the most popular category in the Eubiotics industry. Dry Eubiotics are very stable and easy to include in animal feed, making them a popular choice among feed makers.

Based on Livestock, the Eubiotics market is divided into livestock segments such as poultry, swine, ruminants, aquatic animals, and others. Due to the widespread use of Eubiotics in poultry feed, poultry is the largest and most prominent category among them. Prebiotics, probiotics, and organic acids, among other Eubiotics, serve to improve the immune system and prevent sickness in chickens. The use of Eubiotics in chicken feed is predicted to expand dramatically as the demand for antibiotic-free and organic poultry products grows.



Buy this Premium Research Report with Discount | Immediate Delivery @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/eubiotics-market-2162/0

Global Eubiotics Market Revenue is Driven by Half the Total Sales from Key Players

DSM (Netherlands), Novus International Inc. (U.S.), UAS Laboratories (U.S.) Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Calpis Co. Ltd. (Japan), Advanced BioNutrition Corp. (U.S.), BENEO (Germany), BEHN MEYER (Germany), Lesaffre Group (France), Kemin Industries Inc. (U.S.), DuPont de Nemours Inc. (U.S.), Novozymes (Denmark), Associated British Foods PLC (UK), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Denmark), Evonik Industries AG (Germany), BASF SE (Germany), Cargill Inc. (U.S.), ADM (U.S.), Bluestar Adisseo Co. (China), Biomin (Austria) are among the key competitors. These companies are likely to gain from expanding demand for their services as well as increased investment in new technologies to improve their offerings. According to a recent analysis issued by Vantage Market Research, the top ten firms generate more than 58% of the market's revenue.

Aquaculture Segment in the Eubiotics Market to Generate a Substantial Revenue

Vantage Market Research analyzed the market for Eubiotics to understand its recent situation and potential future growth factors. For better understanding, based on livestock, the Eubiotics market is categorized into; Poultry, Swine, Ruminants, Aquaculture, and others.

According to our projections, the aquaculture segment will account for more than 39% of overall sales by 2030 in the livestock segment due to several reasons. Firstly, there is an increase in demand for marine goods on a worldwide scale, and aquaculture is one of the food industry's fastest-growing segments. Eubiotics must thus be used in aquaculture in order to avoid illnesses and improve the development capabilities of aquatic animals like fish and prawns. Second, the acceptance of Eubiotics as an antibiotic substitute has grown as a result of tightening international restrictions on the use of antibiotics in aquaculture. The intestinal health of aquatic animals is shown to be improved by Eubiotics, and this leads to greater feed conversion and increased output, which boosts sales in the aquaculture industry.

On the other hand, the demand for Eubiotics in the poultry market surged in 2022, accounting for the majority of sales. Due to a variety of circumstances, the poultry industry has dominated the Eubiotics market. To begin with, worldwide demand for chicken products has increased, leading to an increase in poultry production. This has created a need for Eubiotics, which are critical in enhancing poultry health and development. Second, Eubiotics are a viable replacement for antibiotics, which have been prohibited or restricted in animal feed due to their negative effects on human health and the environment. As a result, farmers have begun to use Eubiotics to boost animal health and growth, which has raised demand and sales in the poultry industry. Finally, Eubiotics increase the quality and safety of chicken products, which is critical for maintaining customer trust and satisfying regulatory standards.

Browse market data Tables and Figures spread through 144 Pages and in-depth TOC on Eubiotics Market Forecast Report (2023-2030).

Global Eubiotics Market Segmentation

By Type

Probiotics

Prebiotics

Organic Acids

Essential Oils

Other Types



By Form

Liquid

Dry

By Livestock

Poultry

Swine

Ruminants

Aquaculture

Others



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa



Read Full Report with TOC @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/eubiotics-market-2162

Scope of the Report:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.87 Billion Revenue Forecast by 2030 USD 9.63 Billion CAGR 8.9% from 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Year 2023 to 2030 Key Players DSM, Novus International Inc., UAS Laboratories, Lallemand Inc., Calpis Co. Ltd., Advanced BioNutrition Corp., BENEO, BEHN MEYER, Lesaffre Group, Kemin Industries Inc., DuPont de Nemours Inc., Novozymes, Associated British Foods PLC, Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, Cargill Inc., ADM, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Biomin Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/eubiotics-market-2162/request-sample

Browse More Reports from Vantage Library:

Liquid Fertilizers Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/liquid-fertilizers-market-2121

Black Soldier Fly Market - Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/black-soldier-fly-market-1407

Food Antioxidants Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/food-antioxidants-market-0988

Pet Dietary Supplements Market Global Industry Assessment & Forecast: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/pet-dietary-supplements-market-0482

About Vantage Market Research:

We, at Vantage Market Research, provide quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets, in turn, helping our clients map out constellation of opportunities for their businesses. We, as a competitive intelligence market research and consulting firm provide end to end solutions to our client enterprises to meet their crucial business objectives. Our clientele base spans across 70% of Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | Facebook | YouTube

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website:

https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog

Vantage Market Research All Reports

Blog: