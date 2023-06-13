US IVF Services Market Size Worth $8475.1 Million by 2032 | CAGR: 6%, says The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the U.S. IVF services market will grow from USD 5016.4 Million in 2022 to USD 8475.1 Million by 2032. The growing reliance on fertility treatments will expand the US IVF services market. Furthermore, the availability of cash is leading to an increase in IVF operations. Techniques such as Testicular Sperm Extraction (PESA and TESE) and the creation of new products are being launched to boost the success rate of IVF.



Download Report Sample (230+ Pages PDF with Insights) at: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/13507



Key Insight of the US IVF Services Market



The frozen non-donor services segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period.



The procedure type segment is divided into the fresh donor, fresh non-donor, frozen donor, and frozen non-donor. The frozen non-donor services segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The frozen non-donor IVF technique's lower stress, cheaper expense, and convenience fuel its demand, driving the expansion of the frozen non-donor market. Furthermore, this approach can be employed in women who acquire cancer after a successful IVF operation and women who cannot generate their eggs.



The fertility clinics segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The end-user segment is divided into fertility clinics, surgical centres, hospitals, and clinical research institutes. The fertility clinics segment is expected to augment the market during the forecast period. The increase in the number of fertility clinics in the U.S. and technological improvements will likely drive the US IVF services market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, public knowledge of infertility therapy is rapidly increasing in established and emerging nations. This has increased fertility treatment centres globally, expected to support the US IVF services market growth.



Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/buying-inquiry/13507



Market Dynamics



Driver: Rising Adoption of IVF Services



One of the major factors driving the growth of the US IVF services market is the substantial rise in infertility rates. Infertility affects one out of every four couples in developing countries. According to macrotrends.net (2019), the U.S. fertility rate was 2.458 births per woman in 2019, representing a 0.41% decrease from 2018. Furthermore, diet, stress, alcohol, obesity, and other lifestyle behaviours, such as smoking, impact fertility rates. Infertility rates are rising due to lifestyle changes and disorders such as sexually transmitted diseases (STDs) and fertility-related ailments. As a result, an increase in infertility rates shortly is expected to boost market growth.



Restraint: Inadequate Policies



ART techniques are not covered by health insurance in several countries. The need for insurance reimbursement for IVF treatments stifles US IVF services market expansion, particularly in underdeveloped countries. Couples cannot pay the exorbitant expenses of ART and IVF procedures, limiting the adoption of such technologies.



Opportunity: Rising Fertility Tourism



Travelling to foreign nations for fertility treatments is known as fertility or reproductive tourism. Legal prohibitions, stringent regulations, the non-availability of fertility procedures in the home country, and cheaper costs combined with technical improvements in fertility tourism destinations are critical reasons for fertility tourism. Furthermore, because American infertility therapies are more successful than European treatments, Europeans choose to visit North America for fertility tourism.



Challenges: Lack of Awareness



Because low socioeconomic status populations are unaware of the availability of fertility services, the market for fertility treatments is likely to grow slowly. Furthermore, it is claimed that a lack of understanding about male infertility and fertility therapies is hampering market growth. The high expense of reproductive procedures such as in vitro fertilization (IVF), surrogacy, artificial insemination, and others is expected to harm the market for reproduction services.

Market Scope

Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Million US IVF Services Market CAGR 6% Segments Covered Procedure Type, End-User

Browse the full report with Table of Contents and List of Figures: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/us-ivf-services-market-13507



Some of the major players operating in the US IVF services market are:



• Cyprus IVF Centre

• Dansk Fertilitetsklinik

• EUVITRO S.L.U.

• Fakih IVF Fertility Center

• Gynecology Center Monterey Bay IVF

• Genea Oxford Fertility Limited

• Heidelberg University Hospital

• International Centre for Reproductive Medicine

• IVF NAMBA Clinic

• Morpheus Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd.

• SAFE Fertility Center



Key Segments Cover in the Market:



By Procedure Type:



● Fresh Donor

● Fresh Non-donor

● Frozen Donor

● Frozen Non-donor



By End-User:



● Fertility Clinics

● Surgical Centers

● Hospitals

● Clinical Research Institutes



Inquire for Customized Data: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/13507



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Million). All the segments have been analyzed on a country basis. The report analyzes driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



About The Brainy Insights:



The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirements whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.



Contact Us



Avinash D

Head of Business Development

Phone: +1-315-215-1633

Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com

Web: www.thebrainyinsights.com

US IVF Services Market