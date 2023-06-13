Bikky Partners with NYC’s Leading Restaurant Brands to Bolster Data and Marketing Capabilities

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bikky, a customer data platform built exclusively for multi-unit restaurants, today announced that nine leading New York City-based brands selected Bikky as their data and analytics partner. The nine brands include Westville, Boqueria, Zucker’s Bagels, Avocaderia, INDAY, Seamore’s, Marlow Collective, 5 Napkin Burger, and Handcraft Burgers and Brew.



For restaurants today, understanding their guests is more important than ever. Diners have more options to choose from across delivery apps, price points, cuisine types, and dietary preferences, leading to a more costly and competitive operating environment for restaurants. With up to 80% of a restaurant’s revenue coming from repeat guests, understanding what turns first-time diners into regulars is key.

Leading NYC brands are turning to Bikky to leverage their guest data to understand those behaviors and answer questions plaguing all modern restaurants, like which menu items best create long-term customers, the lifetime value of their loyalty guests, and predicting which customers are likely to churn.

“A successful restaurant is the sum of many small details that make a huge difference at scale,” said Alessandro Biggi, the Founder of Avocaderia, the world’s first avocado bar. “With Bikky, we’re able to get a bird’s-eye view on our guests’ behavior and collect the insights that allow us to make informed decisions about the content, frequency and timing of our marketing initiatives including email, our loyalty program and our menu specials.”

“Bikky has made launching new products a more seamless experience and allows our operations team to see through the P&L and understand our customer with greater insight,” said Basu Ratnam, the Founder of INDAY, a fast casual restaurant inspired by Indian cultures around the world. “Bikky also makes it easier to understand our return on investment when it comes to marketing, and helps us run a more comprehensive guest facing business.”

“Bikky is relentlessly dedicated to ensuring the accuracy of our data,” said Shai Lochoff, a Partner at Westville, a restaurant group known for serving fresh, simply prepared American fare. “Their reporting ended up being more accurate than the excel spreadsheets I had been working off of for years. I’m now using Bikky for far more than just sales reporting, like daypart breakdowns and menu item retention.”

With Bikky, which is headquartered in New York, every brand can now make data-driven decisions that improve every aspect of the guest lifecycle and drive more revenue.

“Bikky was born in a New York City restaurant as I watched my mother-in-law touch tables by day and dig through data by night, all in an effort to extend her vision of hospitality to every guest,” said Bikky co-founder and CEO Abhinav Kapur. “It’s an honor to partner with leading brands in our home market, empowering them with the data they need to make mission-critical decisions, better serve their guests, and scale their businesses.”

About Bikky

Bikky is the first Customer Data Platform (CDP) built exclusively for large, multi-unit restaurant brands. By integrating with your brand's point-of-sale system, online ordering provider, payments processor, and loyalty program, Bikky is the only CDP able to build comprehensive datasets about everything from the performance of your menu to the frequency and lifetime value of your guests.

Using our platform, everyone from the C-Suite to the marketing team is empowered to make better decisions about the business and measure if those decisions are contributing positively to the bottom line.

Bikky powers data-based decisions for brands like Krystal, Eggs Up Grill, Razzoo's, Protein Bar + Kitchen, Groucho’s Deli, as well as hundreds of other locations across the U.S.

Bikky is based in New York City and has raised over $6m in funding to date.

