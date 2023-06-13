Nécessaire Partners With rePurpose Global to Make a Profound Impact on Plastic Pollution

New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nécessaire, the personal care brand dedicated to clean, effective, and responsible products, is thrilled to announce it has recovered 391,512 pounds of nature-bound plastic waste, equivalent to 9.86 million plastic bottles, through its partnership with rePurpose Global, the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform.

The personal care industry is notorious for its contribution to plastic waste, generating a staggering 120 billion units of plastic packaging waste each year and according to the EPA, only 9% of this plastic gets recycled. As a leading brand in the personal care sector, Nécessaire recognizes the serious threat that plastic pollution poses to the future of our planet and in 2021 became Plastic Neutral Certified. Nécessaire partners with rePurpose Global to remove and recover as much nature-bound plastic as they use in their products and packaging. This milestone is just one part of the brand's comprehensive strategy to reduce its footprint across all aspects of its business. Nécessaire utilizes PCR, Bio-Resin, and recyclable materials in its packaging. Since 2019, Nécessaire offsets its carbon footprint with Climate Neutral Certified and gives back as a member of 1% For The Planet. In 2022, Nécessaire became a Certified B Corp, joining a global community of businesses that meet a new standard of environmental, social, and governance practices.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with rePurpose Global in our mission to combat plastic pollution and make a tangible impact,” shares Randi Christiansen, CEO, and Co-Founder at Nécessaire. “At Nécessaire, we recognize that we have a footprint. We are in pursuit of better care made in a better way. We know we still have work to do. Responsibility is a commitment to making an impact everywhere we can." Nécessaire is supporting rePurpose Global’s impact project Anant Pranay in Aurangabad, India to collect and process soft plastic packaging that is low value and unlikely to be recovered from the environment. Through this partnership, the brand has supported 54 waste workers and their families by attaching value to hard-to-recycle plastic and providing safe, stable, and fairly-paid employment opportunities through local waste management enterprises.

"Nécessaire's unwavering commitment to their impact work and their dedication to recovering plastic waste is truly commendable. They have demonstrated that businesses can make a real difference in combating plastic pollution,” shares Peter Hjemdahl co-founder and Chief Innovation Officer at rePurpose Global. “Through this partnership, we have been able to recover 391,512 pounds of plastic waste. This achievement is a testament to Nécessaire's leadership and the power of collective action."

Nécessaire is joined by a powerful collective of 300 purposeful brands and organizations, united in their commitment to fund the recovery of plastic waste and reduce their plastic footprints through their partnership with rePurpose Global. As these brands lead the charge against plastic pollution, their commitment serves as an example for other brands to follow. With their dedication, they are shaping a brighter, cleaner future and making a profound impact on the fight against the plastic pollution crisis. To learn more visit https://repurpose.global/.

###

ABOUT REPURPOSE GLOBAL

rePurpose Global is the world’s leading Plastic Action Platform, dedicated to bringing together brands, innovators, and policymakers under one roof to collectively combat the plastic waste crisis. Through its ecosystem of solutions across the entire circular economy value chain, rePurpose has helped more than 300 purposeful brands and organizations tangibly reduce their plastic footprints, while driving collaboration and action at a global scale.

Since its inception, rePurpose has partnered with thousands of local waste workers and micro-entrepreneurs and empowered them to deliver critically lacking waste management services to marginalized communities worldwide. In doing so, the organization has successfully enabled the recovery of over 13.5 million kilograms of plastic waste from the environment in India, Indonesia, United States, Colombia, Ghana, Kenya, and the Dominican Republic to date.

ABOUT Nécessaire

At Nécessaire we believe in less, but better. We design the personal care we need – The Necessary – that support our health and wellness. We make facial-grade skincare for the body, formulated with ingredients at effective concentrations to back our claims and deliver results. We use our business to make a positive environmental impact everywhere we can. Nécessaire is a Certified B Corp, Certified Climate Neutral, Certified Plastic Neutral, How2Recycle partner and a member of 1% For The Planet.



APPENDIX

A detailed impact report of the Anant Pranay project that Nécessaire supports for 2022 can be accessed here.