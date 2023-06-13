Armada ETF Advisors, LLC Launches the Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (Nasdaq: PRVT)

NEW YORK, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Armada ETF Advisors, LLC (Armada), in partnership with Tidal Financial Group (Tidal), announces the launch of their second ETF, the Private Real Estate Strategy via Liquid REITs ETF (Nasdaq: PRVT). The ETF is actively managed and will invest in a diversified portfolio of publicly-traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and mortgage-backed securities that correspond with the fundamental characteristics of a select group of industry-leading non-traded REIT funds. The fund will invest in the same Real Estate sub-sectors, geographies, and fundamental characteristics as the leading private REIT funds.



"The leading Private REITs have done a phenomenal job at allocating capital, and we want investors to be able to access their allocation expertise,” said Armada CEO Phil Bak. “By offering the strategy in an open-ended ETF that invests in publicly traded REITs investors can access the same ideas through a fund vehicle that is more cost efficient, is being valued at mark-to-market levels, and has daily liquidity - without the ability to gate investors."

“At Tidal our platform supports innovative ETF issuers, and we are excited to facilitate the launch of this unique ETF with Armada. Liquidity and transparency are key aspects of the ETF structure and PRVT seeks to embrace those attributes,” said Mike Venuto, Co-Founder & CIO of Tidal.

Armada recently announced plans to merge companies with Arialgo, Ltd, a REIT-specialized Machine Learning data analytics company, and is pioneering the use of AI in REIT portfolio management.

Armada also manages the Residential REIT ETF (HAUS), launched in February of 2022. HAUS, also actively managed, invests in publicly traded REITs that derive their revenue from ownership and/or management of residential properties.

About Armada ETF Advisors, LLC

Armada ETF Advisors is a REIT-specialized asset manager dedicated to providing modern differentiated products to REIT investors. Armada offers exchange-traded funds (ETFs) and separately managed accounts (SMAs) to investors, through products that utilize their proprietary analysis and insights into the real estate market and economic trends. To learn more about Armada, visit www.armadaetfs.com.

About Tidal Financial Group

Formed by ETF industry pioneers and thought leaders, Tidal Financial Group sets out to revolutionize the way ETFs have historically been developed, launched, marketed, and sold. With a focus on growing AUM, Tidal offers a comprehensive suite of services, proprietary tools, and methodologies designed to bring lasting ideas to market. Tidal is an advocate for ETF innovation. The firm is on a mission to provide issuers with the intelligence and tools needed to efficiently and to effectively launch ETFs and to optimize growth potential in a highly competitive space. For more information, visit https://www.tidalfinancialgroup.com/.

Important Information

Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus with this and other information about the Fund, please call (800) 693-8288 or visit www.armadaetfs.com/prvt.

Investments involve risk. Principal loss is possible. Unlike mutual funds, ETFs may trade at a premium or discount to their net asset value. Brokerage commissions may apply and would reduce returns. The fund is new and has limited operating history to judge.

Fund Risks: The Fund is classified as a non-diversified investment company. The Fund may invest a greater portion of its assets in the securities of a single issuer or a smaller number of issuers than if it was a diversified fund. To the extent that the Fund invests in other funds, a shareholder will bear two layers of asset-based expenses, which could reduce returns compared to a direct investment in the underlying funds.

Through the funds’ investments in REITs, the Fund is subject to the risks of investing in the real estate market, including decreases in property revenues, increases in interest rates, increases in property taxes and operating expenses, legal and regulatory changes, a lack of credit or capital, defaults by borrowers or tenants, environmental problems, and natural disasters. The Fund may invest in derivatives, which are often more volatile than other investments and may magnify the Fund’s gains or losses.

Dividends are not guaranteed, and the dividend yield may fluctuate.

The Fund may invest in debt securities which are subject to the risks of an issuer’s inability to meet its obligations under the security; failure of an issuer or borrower to pay principal and interest when due; and interest rate changes affect the prices of fixed income securities. In addition, an increase in prevailing interest rates typically causes the value of existing fixed income securities to fall and often has a greater impact on longer duration and/or higher quality fixed income securities.

The Fund invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS), which are subject to the risks generally associated with fixed-income securities and mortgage-backed securities. Delinquencies and defaults by borrowers in payments on the underlying mortgages, and the related losses, are affected by general economic conditions, the borrower's equity in the mortgaged property, and the borrower's financial circumstances. In addition, an increase in prevailing interest rates typically causes the value of existing fixed income securities to fall and often has a greater impact on longer duration and/or higher quality fixed income securities.

Unlike typical exchange-traded funds, there are no indexes that the Funds attempt to track or replicate. Thus, the ability of the Funds to achieve its objectives will depend on the effectiveness of the portfolio manager. In general, ETFs can be tax efficient. ETFs are subject to capital gains tax and taxation of dividend income. However, ETFs are structured in such a manner that taxes are generally minimized for the holder of the ETF. An ETF manager accommodates investment inflows and outflows by creating or redeeming “creation units,” which are baskets of assets. As a result, the investor usually is not exposed to capital gains on any individual security in the underlying portfolio. However, capital gains tax may be incurred by the investor after the ETF is sold.

The Fund is recently organized, giving prospective investors a limited track record on which to base their investment decision.

