NKGen Biotech to Present at the 2nd International Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Conference 2023

SANTA ANA, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NKGen Biotech Inc. (“NKGen”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic and CAR-NK Natural Killer (“NK”) cell therapeutics, today announced that they have been invited to give an oral presentation at the 2nd International Alzheimer’s Disease & Dementia Conference 2023 to be held virtually and in-person in Rome, Italy, from June 16–17, 2023.



Oral Presentation Details:

Date: June 16th, 2023

Time: 12:40-13:00 CEST (UTC +2)

Location: Mercure Roma West Viale Eroi di Cefalonia, 301, 00128 Roma RM, Italy

The presentation entitled, “Use of highly enhanced autologous natural killer cells for advanced Alzheimer’s disease,” will be presented by Paul Y. Song, M.D., Chief Executive Officer of NKGen. Dr. Song will focus the presentation on how chronic protein deposition elicits a neuroinflammatory cascade and damage, the potential role of NK cells in reducing proteins as well as neuroinflammation, and discussion of several case studies with preliminary biomarker data.

About NKGen Biotech

NKGen is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative autologous, allogeneic, and CAR-NK NK cell therapeutics. NKGen is headquartered in Santa Ana, California, USA. For more information, please visit www.nkgenbiotech.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside our control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as result of various risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with our business and operations in general, our limited operating history, our lack of products approved for sale and ability to achieve profitability, the risks that preclinical studies and early-stage clinical trials may not be predictive of future results, our ability to manage clinical trials successfully, our ability to raise additional funding to complete the development and any commercialization of our product candidates, our dependence on our lead product candidates, SNK01 and SNK02, and the complexity of the manufacturing process for natural killer cell therapies. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they were made. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after any data on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Internal Contact:

Denise Chua, MBA, CLS, MT (ASCP)

Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Communications

949-396-6830

dchua@nkgenbiotech.com

External Contacts:

Chris Calabrese

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

ccalabrese@lifesciadvisors.com

Kevin Gardner

Managing Director

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

kgardner@lifesciadvisors.com