Cidara Therapeutics to Present at Adenosine Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit

SAN DIEGO, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDTX), a biotechnology company developing long-acting therapeutics designed to help improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases, today announced that the company will deliver an oral presentation including highlights from its ongoing preclinical studies of CD421, a CD73-targeting DFC candidate, as well as the development of its novel drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) from Cidara’s Cloudbreak® platform, at the 2nd Annual Adenosine-Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit in Boston, MA, which is being held June 20-22, 2023.



The Adenosine-Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit is a three-day conference that brings together over 80 industry and academic thought leaders to discuss the most recent advances of the last year in this field. The meeting will aim to improve the understanding of adenosine signaling in the tumor microenvironment and discuss drug combinations to improve patient responses and overcome obstacles related to resistance and immunosuppression.

Oral presentation details are as follows:

Title: Cidara Drug-Fc-Conjugates (DFCs): A New Approach To Treatment Of Cancer

Presenter: James Levin, Ph.D., Senior Director, Preclinical Development at Cidara Therapeutics

Session Date/Time: Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 9:30 a.m. ET

Session Location: Boston, MA

To view the full schedule, visit the Adenosine Pathway Targeted Cancer Immunotherapy Summit website here.

About Cloudbreak® DFCs

Cidara is developing a new generation of immunotherapeutic agents from its Cloudbreak platform that couple targeted small molecule and peptide drugs to a human antibody fragment (Fc). These highly potent, long-acting drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) are designed to inhibit specific disease targets while simultaneously engaging the immune system. In addition to multiple oncology programs, Cidara is advancing its antiviral DFC CD388 through Phase 1 and Phase 2a clinical trials in partnership with Janssen for the universal prevention and treatment of influenza.

About Cidara Therapeutics

Cidara is developing long-acting therapeutics designed to improve the standard of care for patients facing serious diseases. The company’s portfolio comprises new approaches aimed at transforming existing treatment and prevention paradigms, including drug-Fc conjugates (DFCs) from its proprietary Cloudbreak® platform targeting oncologic and viral diseases. In addition, Cidara recently received FDA approval for REZZAYO™ (rezafungin for injection), which it has licensed to multiple partners to commercialize in the U.S. and ex-U.S. Cidara is headquartered in San Diego, California. For more information, please visit www.cidara.com.

