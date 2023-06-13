Alpha Metaverse Announces Planned Name Change To AlphaGen Intelligence Corp. (CSE: AIC)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA) (OTC: APETF) (FRA: 9HN0), (“Alpha” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that it plans to change its name from “Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc.” to “AlphaGen Intelligence Corp.‎”, and its ticker symbol from “ALPA” to “AIC”,‎ subject to the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (the “CSE”). The Company expects the name and ticker changes to take effect on June 14, 2023, and for its common shares to begin trading on the CSE under the new name and new ticker symbol on such date. The Company will also be assuming a new CUSIP number (02080J107), and a new ISIN number ‎(CA02080J1075) for is common shares.‎



About Alpha Metaverse:

Alpha Metaverse Technologies Inc. (CSE: ALPA) (OTC: APETF) (FRA: 9HN0) is a publicly traded company, holding a portfolio of assets in metaverse, gaming and generative AI. Operational units include: Shape Immersive, a full service metaverse studio building the future of web3 gaming and virtual retail experiences for Fortune 500 companies and beyond through 3D, NFT, XR and game production; MANA, a custom-built SaaS solution and innovation lab that empowers partner companies to level up their community engagement by launching their own gaming platforms; GamerzArena, a gaming platform that provides an esports ecosystem for all gamers. The platform provides video game contests for top titles where gamers can compete for cash and prizes. Alpha clients and partners include RTFKT, Olympics, Star Altas, Red Bull, Intel, TED and more. Learn more at: www.alphagencorp.co/

