CEO Addresses Shareholders: Reflect Scientific's Competitive Position Remains Strong, Showcasing New Milestones and Promising Future

OREM, Utah, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reflect Scientific Inc. (Symbol: RSCF), a leading provider of cutting-edge freezing and chilling technologies, is pleased to report on its continued success and market dominance. Today, the CEO, Mr. Kim Boyce, addressed shareholders to highlight the company's achievements and outline the promising prospects.



Reflect Scientific's unwavering commitment to technological advancement has enabled the company to meet market demands with unparalleled products, delivering exceptional performance. As a testament to this, we recently secured a significant supply agreement with a prominent international biopharma company. With over 30 locations worldwide, this agreement underscores the reliability and outstanding performance of our unique line of liquid nitrogen freezing equipment, already in use at several of their facilities.

In addition, we are thrilled to witness the continued adoption of our technology by our existing customer base. Our customers are upgrading their equipment to leverage the advanced features of our newest model ultra-low temperature freezers. Moreover, we have received numerous requests for price quotations for freezers from other esteemed biopharma companies, spanning processing and storage applications.

Reflect Scientific has been featured in more than 50 articles published in reputable biotech, pharmaceutical, and related journals to ensure widespread exposure. These publications emphasize the remarkable advantages our patented line of liquid nitrogen freezers offers. Furthermore, we are actively pursuing expanded representation through a prominent distributor with an extensive presence in biopharma and associated industries. This strategic initiative would provide access to thousands of customer locations, including scientists and research laboratories across more than 100 countries. Our success extends beyond the biomedical field. Our CBD/THC chilling technology has outperformed competitors in various commercial applications, delivering exceptional yields and purity.

Reflect Scientific is pleased to announce new opportunities on the horizon. We have recently partnered with a major aircraft manufacturer to explore the application of our unique chilling technology. We have signed a non-disclosure agreement (NDA) to facilitate further development. Additionally, we are engaged in a contract with a prominent customer in the chemical industry, paving the way for broader applications of our freezing technology in bulk material preservation.

In response to market demands, we recently unveiled our latest innovation—the patented Mini Blast freezer. This groundbreaking product has generated substantial interest, enabling customers to conduct research and development of new drugs on a smaller scale before scaling up to production using our proven B-90 Blast/Thaw freezing technology.

Reflect Scientific is proud to announce the granting of numerous new patents in recent months. These patents will be showcased in the coming months, demonstrating our ongoing commitment to innovation. Notably, one of the patents involves using cryogens such as liquid nitrogen or liquid air in household, institutional, and industrial applications for cooling, refrigeration, and freezing. This groundbreaking invention also has the potential to revolutionize Reefer transportation, offering an entirely green application with zero emissions and the avoidance of hydrofluorocarbons, a potent greenhouse gas (HFCs).

In summary, Reflect Scientific remains highly optimistic about our prospects. Our unique and highly acclaimed products have gained significant market acceptance, our robust technology platform continues to unveil new opportunities, and we remain dedicated to investing in product innovation. Stay tuned for forthcoming announcements regarding recent order volumes.

Finally, we are pleased to inform our valued shareholders that Reflect Scientific is debt-free, further solidifying our strong financial position.

Regards

Mr. Kim Boyce, CEO

