Liquid Flux Market Size is Forecasted to Grow at a CAGR of 7.1% to Cross US$ 380.8 Million by 2033 | Fact.MR

Rockville, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, the global liquid flux market is set to reach a valuation of US$ 185.6 million in 2023 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2023-2033.



The liquid flux market continues to experience steady growth and demand due to the increasing use of electronic components in various industries. Liquid flux is essential in soldering processes as it helps achieve reliable and high-quality solder joints by removing surface impurities and facilitating the wetting and bonding of solder.

Market trends indicate a shift towards environmentally friendly and low-residue flux formulations, due to the strict regulations and the growing emphasis on sustainability. Water-soluble and no-clean fluxes are gaining popularity as they offer reduced environmental impact and eliminate the need for post-solder cleaning.

Additionally, advancements in electronics manufacturing, such as miniaturization and higher component densities, are driving the need for more precise and efficient flux application techniques. This has led to the development of advanced dispensing systems and flux formulations tailored to specific soldering methods and component types.

Overall, the liquid flux market is expected to continue its growth trajectory as the demand for electronics and soldering applications remains robust, while innovation in flux formulations and application methods caters to evolving industry requirements.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global liquid flux market is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% and reach a valuation of US$ 380.8 million in 2033

and reach a valuation of in 2033 By base type, alcohol-based is estimated to account for a market share of 77.6% in 2023

in 2023 No clean flux type is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2023-2033

during the forecast period from 2023-2033 By application, SMT assembly holds a market share of 54.4% in 2023 growing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period

in 2023 growing at a CAGR of during the forecast period North America is likely to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 10.6 million during the forecast period

during the forecast period South Asia & Oceania is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.6% during the forecast period

“Steady Growth of the Liquid Flux Market: A Result of Increasing Electronic Component Usage” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Market Growth Strategies

Market players in the liquid flux market are focusing on increasing their production capacity so as to meet the growing demand for liquid flux from various end-use industries. Manufacturers are trying to establish long-term trade relationships with the end-users to survive during unfavorable trade situations and enhance their customer base as well.

Manufacturing companies in the liquid flux market are focusing on increasing production capacity to meet the growing demand for liquid flux across different end-use industries. Companies have applied inorganic strategies such as mergers & acquisitions to improve their product portfolio in the liquid flux segment. Manufacturers are maintaining a good relationship with the electrical equipment manufacturers, as the electrical industry requires the highest amount of liquid flux.

Key Companies Profiled

AIM Solder

Canfield Technologies

Henkel Adhesives Technologies

Indium Corporation

MG Chemicals

Warton Metals

Segmentation of Liquid Flux Industry Research

By Base: Water-based Alcohol-based Rosin Containing Rosin Free

By Flux: No Clean Water Soluble

By Application: SMT assemblies Selective Soldering Wave Soldering Semiconductor Packaging Rework Others

By End-use Industry: Automotive Aerospace Electronics & Communication Recycling Others

By Region: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



More Valuable Insights on Offer

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the liquid flux market, presenting historical market data (2018-2022) and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights on the basis of base (water-based and alcohol-based), flux (no clean and water-soluble), application (SMT assemblies, semiconductor packaging, rework, and others), end-use industries (automotive, aerospace, electrical & electronics, recycling, and others), and across major regions of the world (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia and Oceania, Middle East & Africa).

