Analyzing the Global Food Retail Industry 2023: An $8+ Trillion Market in 2020 - Forecast to 2026, Profiles of 60 Market Leaders, 21 Key Food Retail Markets Worldwide

According to industry reports, the global food retail market was valued at over $8 trillion in 2020 and is projected to experience steady growth in the coming years.

The global food retail industry encompasses the wide range of businesses involved in the sale of food products to consumers. This industry is vital in supplying the world's population with the food they need for sustenance and enjoyment. The global food retail industry is a massive market, with a significant share in the global retail sector.

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on the global food retail industry, causing significant disruptions and shifts in consumer behavior. During the pandemic, consumers flocked to grocery stores to stock up on essential food items and household supplies, leading to a surge in demand for staple goods.

Online grocery sales skyrocketed during the pandemic, with many consumers opting for contactless shopping and home delivery options. Retailers had to rapidly adapt their operations to accommodate the increased demand for online orders and ensure the safety of their customers and employees.

Looking ahead, the COVID-19 pandemic has acted as a catalyst for innovation and transformation within the food retail industry. Retailers are likely to continue investing in e-commerce infrastructure, enhancing safety measures, and adapting their offerings to meet evolving consumer preferences. The resilience and adaptability demonstrated by the industry during this challenging time will shape its future as it navigates a post-pandemic landscape.

The report analyzes 60 of the leading global players in the food retail industry, 21 key food retail markets worldwide, and three major regions as well. Data covered in the report ranges from 2016 till 2026.

The report begins with an analysis of the global food retail industry through industry statistics, industry growth analyzed through industry value, industry segmentation, distribution channels that are used in the global food retail industry, and a forecast for the market up to 2026.

A Porter's Five Forces Framework Analysis is applied to the global food retail industry and the industry is looked at through the bargaining power of buyers, bargaining power of suppliers, competitive rivalry in the industry, the threat of new entrants and the threat of industry substitution.

Moving on, the global food retail industry is analyzed by regions. The regions analyzed in the report include Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Each region is analyzed through industry statistics, industry value, geographical segmentation by countries, distribution channels in use and an industry forecast.

As mentioned above, the report analyzes 21 key markets in the global food retail industry. Each market is analyzed through industry statistics, market value and growth, geographical segmentation, distribution channels in use and an industry forecast. Some of the major food retail markets that we analyze include Australia, China, India, Canada, Brazil, Denmark, Egypt, France, Germany, Israel, Japan, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, the UK and the United States.

60 of the leading global companies that are active in the global food retail industry are analyzed in the report through a corporate profile, an analysis of their business segments, a financial analysis and a SWOT analysis. Some of the major players analyzed include Carrefour SA, Costco Wholesale, J Sainsbury, Lotte Shopping, Metro AG, Walmart, amongst many others.

By leveraging the insights and comprehensive analysis presented in this report, industry stakeholders, investors, and decision-makers can gain a deeper understanding of the global food retail industry's dynamics and effectively navigate the post-pandemic landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

A. Executive Summary

B. Industry Definition

C. Global Food Retail Industry

C.1 Industry Statistics

C.2 Industry Value

C.3 Industry Segmentation

C.4 Global Food Retail Distribution Channels

C.5 Global Food Retail Industry: Future Perspective

D. Global Food Retail Industry: Porter's Five Forces Framework Analysis

D.1 Introduction

D.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

D.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

D.4 Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

D.5 Threat of New Entrants

D.6 Threat of Industry Substitution

E. Analysis of the Global Food Retail Industry by Regions

E.1 Asia Pacific

E.1.1 Industry Statistics

E.1.2 Industry Value

E.1.3 Geographical Segmentation

E.1.4 Food Retail Distribution Channels in Asia Pacific

E.1.5 Food Retail in Asia Pacific: Forecast

E.2 Europe

E.2.1 Industry Statistics

E.2.2 Industry Value

E.2.3 Geographical Segmentation

E.2.4 Food Retail Distribution Channels in Europe

E.2.5 Food Retail in Europe: Forecast

E.3 North America

E.3.1 Industry Statistics

E.3.2 Industry Value

E.3.3 Geographical Segmentation

E.3.4 Food Retail Distribution Channels in North America

E.3.5 Food Retail in North America: Forecast

Major Global Players (Companies analyzed through corporate profile, business segment analysis, financial analysis, and a SWOT analysis)

Abdullah Al Othaim Markets Company

Aditya Birla Group

Aeon Co., Ltd.

Ahold Delhaize

ALDI

Alon Blue Square

Artee Group

Asda Stores Limited

Auchan

Axfood AB

Bharti Retail

Cadena Comercial OXXO SA De CV

Carrefour Group

Cencosud SA

China Resources Enterprise Limited

Colruyt Group

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao

Conad - Consorzio Nazionale Dettaglianti

Coop Denmark

Coop Italia

Costco Wholesale Corporation

Danube Group

Dashang Group

Distribuidora Internacional de Alimentacion SA

E. Leclerc

Edeka Zentrale AG & Co. KG

Empire Company Limited

Eurocash SA

Future Group

Groupe Casino

Hyper One

J Sainsbury Plc

Jeronimo Martins SGPS SA

Jumbo Groep Holding BV

Lawson, Inc.

Lianhua Supermarket Holdings

Loblaw Companies Limited

Lotte Shopping

Massmart Holdings Limited

Mercadona SA

Metcash Limited

Metro AG

Organizacion Soriana

Pick n Pay Stores Limited

PJSC Magnit

Rami Levy Chain Stores

REWE Group

Savola Group

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd.

Sheng Siong Group Limited

Shoprite Holdings

Shufersal Ltd

Spinneys Holdings

Target Corporation

Tesco PLC

The FamilyMart Company

The Kroger Company

Walmart Inc.

Wm Morrison Supermarkets

Woolworths Group

