Dehydrated Vegetable Market Size Worth $11.7 Billion by 2032: The Brainy Insights

Newark, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brainy Insights estimates that the USD 5.8 billion in 2022 dehydrated vegetable market will reach USD 11.7 billion by 2032. Vegetables can have their shelf life extended while still preserving many of their nutritional properties by being dehydrated. Vegetables that have been dehydrated are lightweight and small, making them simple to transport and store. Outdoor lovers, trekkers, and campers who need meal alternatives that are portable and need no preparation are fond of them.



Key Insight of the Dehydrated Vegetables Market



Middle East is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the projection period.



Middle East is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 9.4% over the forecast period. Significant socioeconomic developments, such as urbanization and a change in living habits, have taken place in the Middle East. Convenient eating alternatives are now more in demand as a result of this. Vegetables that have been dehydrated fit in nicely with this trend since they are portable, simple to store, and have a longer shelf life. They may be used in soups, stews, and snacks in addition to being appropriate for classic Middle Eastern meals.



In the dehydrated vegetable market, the onion segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the projection period.



The onion segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.9% over the projection period. One of the most common vegetables, onions, is used to make a variety of dishes. For customers having a hectic schedule who have less time to cook their meals, peeling and cutting onions may be difficult. The demand for onions is rising as a result of customers moving to practical substitutes like dried onions, which are simple to store, have a longer shelf life, and increase cooking convenience.



In the dehydrated vegetable market, the powder and granules segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the projection period.



The powder and granule segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 8.6% over the projection period. Vegetables in powder and granule form have low moisture content and may be kept for a longer period of time, which lowers the cost of shipping, preserving, and packaging. Moreover, vegetable powder is a fantastic source of nutrients for babies and elderly individuals who have trouble chewing vegetables.



In the dehydrated vegetable market, the household segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the projection period.



The household segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of 10.2% over the projection period. Households benefit from the ease of dehydrated vegetables because they don't require as much preparation and take less time to cook. They are less bulky than fresh vegetables, take up less room in storage, and have a longer shelf life. Dehydrated vegetables are a desirable alternative for busy homes looking for quick and practical meal options because they are simple to rehydrate or add directly to a variety of cuisines.



Market Dynamics



Driver



Customers have a cost-effective option for dried vegetables. They may be bought in large quantities and kept in storage for a long time without becoming bad. Dried vegetables are less likely to be wasted than fresh vegetables since they last longer and may be utilized whenever. The dried vegetable industry has benefited from the growing need for convenience foods, particularly ready-to-eat meals, and snacks. A lot of fast soups, noodles, sauces, and other prepared foods are made with dried veggies. They provide these simple meal alternatives with taste, texture, and nutritional value.



Opportunity



One way to reach a larger consumer base is through the expansion of online retail and e-commerce platforms. Businesses may use e-commerce platforms to improve dehydrated vegetable exposure, availability, and convenience for customers. Take advantage of the internet market potential by making investments in online marketing, forming alliances with e-retailers, and using direct marketing techniques.



Market Scope

Base Year 2022 Forecast period 2023-2032 Report Coverage Revenue estimation and forecast, company profile, competitive landscape, growth factors, and recent trends Regional scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Market Size(unit) USD Billion Dehydrated Vegetable Market CAGR 7.3% Segments Covered Type, Form, End-use

Some of the major players operating in the dehydrated vegetable market are:



• ITC Limited

• California Sun Dry Foods

• Mercer Foods, LLC

• Green Rootz

• BCFoods, Inc.

• - European Freeze Dry Ltd.

• Van Drunen Farms

• Bella Sun Luci

• Mondelez International, Inc.

• Sensient Technologies Corpation



Key Segments cover in the market:



By Type



• Tomato

• Potato

• Onion

• Others



By Form



• Cuts & Flakes

• Powder & Granules

• Whole



By End-use



• Household

• Commercial



About the report:



The market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed. The report analyses driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges to gain critical market insight. The study includes Porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, Product analysis, supply, and demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution, and marketing channels analysis.



