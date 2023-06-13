Dr. Kate Mielitz, AFC, Joins Beyond Finance for Budget Planning and Client Care

HOUSTON, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Finance , one of the nation's largest debt resolution organizations, has hired Dr. Kate Mielitz, AFC ® , to lead its client financial counseling program offered to those enrolled to move beyond debt. She will join Nathan Astle CFT-I™, LMFT and Dr. Erika Rasure , who lead group counseling and financial therapy for the organization’s client base nationwide.



“Kate’s career-long commitment to the financial well-being of people is a perfect fit for the holistic care model we’re providing clients,” said Beyond Finance Chief Operating Officer Lou Antonelli . “We’re extremely proud to be the first in the industry to offer debt resolution clients continued care and help them understand their relationship with money. Kate’s expert insight into financial planning improves that offering and fine-tunes that focus.”

Formerly a board member and special programs manager of the Association of Financial Counselors and Planning Education (AFCPE) , Dr. Kate Mielitz brings more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry and higher education to Beyond Finance. As a financial educator, counselor, and wellness coach, she has helped hundreds of people implement best practice standards in their lives and escape the turmoil of personal debt.

She has also been a Research Fellow at the American College of Financial Standards, a Graduate Teaching Assistant at Kansas State University, and, most recently, an Associate Professor at Oklahoma State University.

“I am thrilled to be here because Beyond Finance is putting the stamp of approval on financial therapy, which is vital for many people struggling with their debt,” said Dr. Mielitz. “They had the foresight to see that debt goes far beyond the money in our accounts and permeates our related emotions. Alongside Dr. Rasure and Mr. Astle, they are leading the industry by setting the standard for client care, and I couldn’t be happier to join them.”

Beyond Finance has been creating change in the debt resolution industry for years. They were the first to offer an app for clients that provides direct access to a status dashboard and learning materials to read and put into practice. In their debt resolution program, Beyond Finance also offers financial wellness counseling and assessments to help their clients better understand their relationship with their money.

The company has also worked with Dr. Galen Buckwalter , who pioneered psychoanalytic financial assessment studies and developed “Acute Financial Stress” science for the psychological and financial communities.

“I am happy to leverage what I have researched and offered to others as we work together at Beyond Finance to influence policy and the perception of this necessary industry,” Dr. Mielitz said.

Dr. Kate Mielitz earned her doctorate in personal financial planning from Kansas State University. She has also been an Accredited Financial Counselor® since 2009. Additionally, Mielitz holds a bachelor of arts in broadcast journalism and a master of arts in communications from the University of Wyoming.

When she is not working on financial matters, Mielitz is a proud member of the Education Advisory Board for the Tourette Association of America and the Vice President of its Oklahoma Chapter.

About Beyond Finance, LLC

Beyond Finance, LLC, based in Houston, is one of the nation’s largest, most successful, and most influential debt consolidation services organizations. By standing alongside clients wherever they are in their debt journey, Beyond Finance uses personalized debt resolution programs and proprietary technology to give them the clarity, confidence, and tools they need to move beyond debt. Since 2017, they have resolved more than $1 billion in client debt. In June 2020, it merged with an affiliate to become the dedicated company it is today. They have additional offices in Fort Worth, Chicago, San Diego, and Irvine, California. For more information, visit BeyondFinance.com.

