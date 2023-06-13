GBT Segmental Update: Magic2 a Suite of Eight AI Driven EDA Tools Assisting Engineers with Faster Semiconductor Design

SANTA MONICA, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc., (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT” or the “Company”), is pleased to provide an update covering its EDA segment intellectual properties (“IP”) portfolio.



Magic2 (internal project name), is an AI driven electronic design automation (EDA) software Suite helping engineers to speed up time consuming task work during the integrated circuits (IC) design phase. This week GBT received patent approval for its Epsilon tool which means that four out of the eight tools received patent approval. Magic2 consists of eight integrated software applications that each cover specific component processes of the IC design cycle. The tools complement each other and will help drastically reduce the development costs and speed up the IC design development cycle.

Epsilon - RV (Reliability Verification) Software for real-time analysis and Auto-Correct of integrated Circuits Reliability issues, among them are EM (Electromigration), SH (Self-Heat), IR Drop [1], and another RV phenomenon [2]. Notice of Allowance issued - Functioning Software Demo available.

Omega - Automatic Design Rule Correction Software of physical IC layout block. The program reads a process rule deck, a GDSII [3], Oasis data [4] and automatically fixes all DRC [6] violations, maintaining hierarchy and LVS, RV, DFM [7] compliance. Notice of Allowance issued.

Sigma - LVS [5] Automatic Correction of IC Layout Blocks. The program reads an LVS Deck and a GDSII, Oasis data and based on schematic fixes the physical layout. The program will re-wire nets, maintaining DRC, RV, and DFM correctness. - Patent issued.

Phi - Automatic IP layout blocks generator to create from scratch IC layout blocks (For example: A USB unit, or a MEMORY unit), based on hardware description language or a circuit’s schematic. The system reads the circuit’s schematic or HDL [8] and automatically generates the block in a given process (for example: 5nm). The generated block is LVS, DRC, RV and DFM compliant. - Notice of Allowance issued.

Tau - Patent and information pending. *

Delta - Patent and information pending. *

Kappa - Patent and information pending. *

Zeta - Patent and information pending. *

“It sounds technical because it is, but simply spoken, Magic2** is a Suite of individual EDA tools which we believe can potentially save 1000’s and 1000’s hours of engineering time, speeding up the microchip design process and at the same time building better, faster, greener, cheaper, and more reliable microchips. Epsilon has been a double milestone for GBT Technologies Inc. as we already developed a limited working software version V1.0 which has performed in an operational setting and started the whole Magic2 concept. With all the positive industry feedback, GBT will continue to focus on expanding the family of its various EDA patents and concentrating on strategic potential partnerships with the goal of integrating these technologies into a broad marketplace, diversifying the risk within all these areas, and increasing shareholder value of that portfolio,” said Mansour Khatib, CEO of GBT.

The Company is starting a limited video series “ GBT News from the CEO Corner ” on the company blog where the CEO will share more insight and short video clips about ongoing news, and patents, in order to provide more transparency and provide easier understanding of the technology to shareholders. The first video will be published by the end of the month. https://gbtti.com/blog/.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing, or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched and fully developed, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling, and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

[1] - IR drop, also known as voltage drop, refers to the phenomenon where there is a drop in voltage across a conductor or a power distribution network due to the resistance of the conductor itself. When current flows through a conductor, it encounters resistance, and according to Ohm's Law (V = I * R), a voltage drop occurs across the resistance.

[2] - RV: Reliability Verification - IC reliability verification refers to the process of assessing and ensuring the reliability of integrated circuits throughout their life cycle. It involves identifying potential failure mechanisms, analyzing the effects of stress factors (such as temperature, voltage, aging, and others), and verifying that the IC meets specified reliability requirements.

[3] - GDSII (Graphic Data System II) is a file format commonly used in the semiconductor industry to describe the physical layout of integrated circuits (ICs) at the mask level. It is a binary file format that represents the geometric shapes, layers, and connectivity of the various components and interconnections within an IC design.

[4] - OASIS (Open Artwork System Interchange Standard) is a file format used in the semiconductor industry for representing the layout of integrated circuits (ICs) at the mask level. It is designed to address the limitations of the older GDSII format and provide enhanced capabilities for handling larger and more complex designs.

[5] - LVS stands for Layout versus Schematic, which is a process commonly used in the semiconductor industry for verifying the electrical connectivity correctness of an integrated circuit (IC) layout with respect to its corresponding schematic representation. The LVS process is crucial in ensuring that the physical implementation of an IC accurately reflects its intended circuit design. By verifying that the layout and schematic electrical connectivity are consistent and matched, potential design errors, such as missing or incorrectly connected components, can be detected and corrected before manufacturing.

[6] - DRC stands for Design Rule Checking, which is a crucial step in the design and verification process of integrated circuits (ICs). DRC involves analyzing the layout of an IC design to ensure that it complies with a set of predefined design rules and manufacturing constraints. The purpose of DRC is to identify potential layout errors and violations that could affect the functionality, performance, or reliability of the IC during manufacturing or operation. These design rules encompass various aspects of the layout, including spacing between components, width and length of interconnects, overlap of layers, alignment of structures, and other geometric constraints. By performing DRC, designers can catch potential issues early in the design process, minimizing the risk of costly errors and rework during fabrication. DRC helps ensure that the layout adheres to the manufacturing process capabilities and constraints, improving the manufacturability and yield of the IC.

[7] - DFM stands for Design for Manufacturing, which is a methodology used in the integrated circuit (IC) design process to optimize the manufacturability and yield of ICs. DFM focuses on designing IC layouts that are compatible with the capabilities and constraints of the semiconductor fabrication process. The goal of DFM is to identify and address potential manufacturing issues early in the design phase to minimize the risk of costly rework, yield loss, or performance degradation. By considering manufacturing constraints during the design process, DFM aims to improve the efficiency, reliability, and overall success of IC manufacturing.

[8] - HDL stands for Hardware Description Language, which is a specialized language used in the design and verification of digital integrated circuits (ICs). HDLs allow designers to describe the behavior, structure, and timing of digital systems at various levels of abstraction.

*Functionality information about those tools have been withheld on purpose and will be disclosed when approved to protect the integrity of the IP.

**Magic2 has been designed as an independent tool in mind. Each tool can be used as a stand-alone version just loading the generic datafile much like you load a CVS file into a spreadsheet. This generic data exchange protocol insures that Magic2 tools can be used in conjunction with all the current leading design packages from Cadence, Synopsis, Siemens, and Mentor Graphics, enhancing the capabilities for any company designing advanced semiconductors such as Apple, IBM, Intel, Qualcomm, Samsung, TSMC, GlobalFoundries and more. The key advantage is that you will be able to use this tool out of the box without interruption, long learning curve or complicated software integration.