Patriot Glass Solutions, a Division of C-Bond Systems, Expands its Reach Beyond Texas and Secures its First School Installation in Ohio for $108,000

SAN ANTONIO, Texas, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems (the “Company” or “C-Bond”) (OTC: CBNT), a developer and marketer of glass strengthening solutions for enhanced safety, announced today it has expanded its reach beyond Texas and secured an award for $108,000 to install C-Bond BRS (ballistic-resistant system) at its first school in Ohio.



C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, includes C-Bond’s patented glass strengthening technology and multiple layers of security film on specified glass thickness to help stop bullets from penetrating glass. C-Bond BRS is certified by third party labs to meet National Institute of Justice Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection standards.

“We have installed our school safety products in well over 100 schools in Texas and are working with our national network of dealers to bring C-Bond BRS and C-Bond Secure to other schools around the country,” said Michael Wanke, President of Patriot Glass Solutions.

With its products installed in more than 125 schools in Texas, Patriot Glass Solutions – powered by C-Bond Systems’ technology – offers best-of-breed security film products to deter forced entry and provide ballistic resistance. In addition to C-Bond BRS, Patriot Glass Solutions also sells C-Bond Secure, which is stronger than security film alone. C-Bond Secure, the Company’s proprietary glass strengthener, is applied directly to the window prior to the application of window film to increase the strength and flexibility of the underlying glass. When used in conjunction with security film, C-Bond Secure delays forced entry, which gives law enforcement or other security personnel significantly more time to lead those inside a facility to safety and apprehend the perpetrator.

To see a demonstration of Patriot Glass Solutions’ security products, watch our video at: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

Patriot Glass Solutions is led by President Michael Wanke, who is the principal operator of the Company’s majority-held A1 Glass Coating subsidiary, based in San Antonio. For more information about Patriot Glass Solutions’ products, please call 844-602-2663 or email Michael Wanke at mike@patriotglasssolutions.com.

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. (OTC: CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in architectural applications. The Company's Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating.

