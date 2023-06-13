Food Certification Market is Set to Top US$ 28.18 Billion by expanding at a CAGR of 11% CAGR during forecast period 2023 to 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The food certification market is projected to reach a value of US$ 10,313 million in 2023, with an expected growth to US$ 28,185.9 million by 2033, at a significant CAGR of 11%.



Food certifications are vital in ensuring the safety, quality, and sustainability of food products. Consumers are increasingly seeking certified products that validate specific attributes such as organic, non-GMO, fair trade, gluten-free, and animal welfare.

Certification bodies are adapting to offer tailored programs, and regulations are becoming strict to protect consumers and maintain food safety standards. The global market is expanding as many countries adopt certification programs, while technological advancements like block-chain enhance transparency.

The notable growth of processed and convenient food, as well as the emergence of e-commerce and online food delivery, further drive the need for food certification worldwide. Moreover, the demand for halal and 'free-from' certified food is growing and leading companies to adopt certification methods to meet consumer demands and maintain trust.

The market is likely to continue to grow, driven by the global expansion of the food sector and increased demand for halal products, especially in Middle Eastern countries.

Key Takeaways:

In 2022, the United States held a prominent share of 18.2% in the food certification market. The country faces challenges related to foodborne illnesses, with 48 million cases recorded annually and nearly 128,000 hospitalizations. Increased adoption of processed meat products has led to fraud cases.

Japan is expected to have a growth opportunity in the food certification market, holding over 4.1% of the global market share. The increasing demand for organic food has led to the initiation of certification programs by governing bodies. The growing awareness of clean-label ingredient food and strict regulations imposed by food regulatory bodies contribute to the market's growth in Japan.

In India, the food certification market is driven by the clean-label food movement, increasing health awareness, and the rise in demand for kosher and halal food certification. The prevalence of foodborne diseases in the country has created a need for food certification, with India having a high number of reported cases.

China's food certification market is anticipated to expand by 11.2% in the next decade. The expansion of food infrastructure and the rising demand for processed meat contributes to the increasing need for food certification. The country has experienced outbreaks of foodborne diseases, leading to strict norms and regulations imposed by regulatory bodies.

Free from certifications, ISO 22000 is expected to gain traction in the food certification market, holding 11.2% of the market value share. The increasing demand for organic and natural products, along with government initiatives and clean-label food awareness, drives the need for certification.

Among the primary applications in the food certification market, bakery and confectionery products hold a significant share of 12.8%. Certification programs ensure the quality, safety, and integrity of these products, assuring consumers.

Competitive Landscape:

Bureau Veritas, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group PLC, SGS Group, and NSF International are some of the prominent competitors in this sector. Mergers and acquisitions are also allowing these big businesses to maintain their dominance over other regional competitors in the market. For example,

In September 2021, Bureau Veritas purchased AET France, a testing company established in France that provides product development and other testing services to consumers.

Intertek Group PLC is going to launch a new vegan food certification mark in September 2022 to assure complete trust in product claims. The Intertek Vegan Certification is meant to examine the suitability of food products for vegan and plant-based customers.

Key Companies Profiled are AsureQuality Limited, Bureau Veritas, DEKRA SE, DNV GL, Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group Plc., Lloyd’s Register Group Limited, SGS SA, TÜV SÜD, and Underwriters Laboratories Inc.

Market by Categorization:

By Type:

BRC Food

IFS Food

ISO 22000

FSSC 22000

HACCP

Global GAP

Organic

Kosher

Halal

Others

By Application Type:

Bakery & Confectionery

Dairy Products

Processed & Packaged Food

Infant Food

Alcoholic & Non-alcoholic Beverages

Functional Food

Meat & Poultry Products

Seafood

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

The Middle East & Africa (MEA)

