Cerence Enhances the Driving Experience for Premium German Automaker with JustTalk Technology

BURLINGTON, Mass., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cerence Inc. (NASDAQ: CRNC), AI for a world in motion, today announced that Cerence JustTalk, an AI-powered capability for automotive assistants that eliminates the need for a push-to-talk button or wake-up word, is being leveraged by Mercedes-Benz AG in its intuitive multimedia system, MBUX, in the new Mercedes-Benz E-Class.



Push-to-talk buttons and wake-up words have long been the standard ways that users begin their conversations with their virtual assistants, both in the car and in the home. Cerence JustTalk revolutionizes interactions with in-car assistants, leveraging AI-powered technology that has the intelligence to detect when drivers are talking to the assistant – and to keep quiet when they’re not. With Cerence JustTalk, drivers can simply begin speaking when they have a question or command for the assistant. They don’t need to push a button or say “Hey;” the system knows when it’s being summoned based on the words uttered, how the driver spoke them, and the context of the conversation. Cerence JustTalk’s intelligent system capabilities also make use of additional sensor data and contextual information that enables it to avoid awakening the assistant during a conversation amongst the car’s inhabitants.

“Being the architects of MB.OS as well as the MBUX voice assistant, we are able to utilize innovative technology such as JustTalk to bring the intuitiveness of using voice as first interaction modality to the next level,” said Andreas Biehl, Senior Manager Voice Assistant, Mercedes-Benz AG.

With numerous patents in the field of voice assistant activation, Cerence is uniquely positioned to deliver this innovation. Building on its core competencies in conversational AI and its more than two decades of experience in automotive and mobility user interfaces, Cerence is uniquely positioned to create this intelligent and natural way of activating the in-car assistant – an innovation that no other voice system offers in this form.

“Cerence JustTalk is a game-changer for in-car assistant interaction, one that showcases our commitment to creating an immersive companion that stands at the ready to support drivers whenever needed,” said Nils Schanz, Chief Product Officer, Cerence. “We’re proud to continue our partnership with this leading automaker.”

Cerence JustTalk is available worldwide in more than 30 languages. For more information about Cerence JustTalk, visit www.cerence.com/cerence-products/core-technologies. To learn more about Cerence, visit www.cerence.com, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Cerence Inc.

Cerence (NASDAQ: CRNC) is the global industry leader in creating unique, moving experiences for the mobility world. As an innovation partner to the world’s leading automakers and mobility OEMs, it is helping advance the future of connected mobility through intuitive, AI-powered interaction between humans and their vehicles, connecting consumers’ digital lives to their daily journeys no matter where they are. Cerence’s track record is built on more than 20 years of knowledge and 475 million cars shipped with Cerence technology. Whether it’s connected cars, autonomous driving, e-vehicles, or two-wheelers, Cerence is mapping the road ahead. For more information, visit www.cerence.com.