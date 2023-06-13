New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Clinical Diagnostics: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06467616/?utm_source=GNW





An in-depth market analysis includes historical data and market projections on sales by type of test, product type, application, end user and region.It describes the different types of clinical diagnostic tests and their current and historical market revenues.



This report also categorizes the global clinical diagnostic market based on four geographic regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World (RoW).



For a more in-depth understanding of the market, the report provides profiles of leading companies and their respective market shares.



Summary:

Clinical diagnostics refers to the process of identifying diseases and disorders in patients through various tests and procedures. It is an integral part of healthcare, as early and accurate diagnosis can help guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes.



There are various types of clinical diagnostics, including laboratory tests, imaging tests, molecular diagnostics and point-of-care testing (POCT).Laboratory tests involve analyzing samples of blood, urine or other bodily fluids to detect the presence of specific markers, such as antibodies or proteins, that indicate the presence of a disease or disorder.



Imaging tests, such as X-rays, CT scans and MRI scans, use non-invasive methods to visualize internal structures and detect abnormalities. Molecular diagnostics uses advanced techniques to detect genetic or biochemical markers of disease, and POCT provides rapid results for specific tests at the point of care, such as in a doctor’s office or at a patient’s bedside.



The clinical diagnostics market is growing steadily, due to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases, the rising demand for early and accurate disease diagnosis, and technological advances. Major players in the clinical diagnostics market include Roche Diagnostics, Abbott Laboratories, Siemens Healthineers, and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



The global clinical diagnostics market was $REDACTED billion in 2022. The 2023 market is projected to reach $REDACTED billion, and by the end of 2028, the market is expected to approach $REDACTED billion.

