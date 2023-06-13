New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Inkjet Printing Technologies: Applications and Asia-Pacific Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05666396/?utm_source=GNW





When the paper is fed through the printer, the ionized ink drops are directed in the path of the ink by magnetic plates.It provides a resolution of 300 to 350 dots per inch.



Scan and single-pass printing are two types of inkjet printing systems.This report is primarily focused on the inkjet printing technology market and its uses by various end-use industries in the Asia-Pacific region.



This report on the inkjet printing technology market highlights strong demand for inkjet printing products in countries such as China, India, Japan, and others. BCC Research analyzed key categories and regions to determine the status of the present and future inkjet printing technology market and forecasted market growth from 2022 to 2028.



Report Includes:

- 44 tables

- An overview and industry analysis of the emerging inkjet printing technologies and applications, within the Asia-Pacific region

- Analyses of global market trends, with data for 2022, estimates for 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Discussion of the issues involved in print head technology, such as fabrication, design considerations, and performance parameters

- Coverage of evolution and major developments in inkjet printing technology and discussion on effect of digitalisation on the industry

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies

- Company profiles of the leading global players within the industry, including Brother International Corp., Eastman Kodak Co., HP Inc., Seiko Epson Corp. and Xerox Corp.



Summary:

Photographers have a special option with inkjet printers for printing on any surface.The most significant market share is anticipated to be attained by multifunctional inkjet printers by the conclusion of the forecast period.



These printers are frequently utilized in workplaces and institutions like schools and universities.Over the forecast period, there should be a rise in demand for large inkjet printers and multifunctional inkjet printers.



Due to the widespread usage of large-format inkjet printers in fields like advertising, where higher printing resolution and better print quality are crucial, inkjet printer demand is quite strong. Suppliers of inkjet printing technology are establishing new businesses in the Asia-Pacific area, especially in China, Japan, and India, to increase their market share.



Inkjet printers are used in a variety of sectors, including the advertising, packaging, textile, and pharmaceutical industries.The inkjet printers market trend is being driven by the enormous demand for inkjet printers from the e-commerce transport and shipment, personal care, home care, food and beverage, and healthcare industries for convenience-based packaging.



The enormous demand for inkjet printers for packaging reasons, the quickly expanding ad sector, and the rising market demand for greater print resolution and better print quality are all contributing to the growth of the inkjet printers market.



The primary reason why marketers choose large format printers to print visual campaigns that include expansive graphic-rich posters and banner advertisements with high-definition images is that they contain detailed information like images, graphics, and logos to grab the attention of viewers.This is especially true for display in public spaces or offices.



Inkjet printers give advertising and marketing experts the ability to build their brand awareness and increase a product or service’s visibility in the relevant industry. Additionally, professional photographers utilize large format printers to print photos with accurate color, more pixels, and combination on any substrate, which further increases the need for inkjet printers on the market.

