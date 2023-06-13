A New Era in Cancer Testing: Clinical Oncology NGS Market

Westford, USA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing market size is expected to reach USD 892.61 million by 2030 and exhibit a CAGR of 14.7% in the forecast period (2023−2030), according to Skyquest's latest research report. The Increasing incidence of cancer, growing need for personalised medicine, advancement in next-generation sequencing, raising awareness and adoption of precision medicine, favourable reimbursement policies and collaboration and partnerships are fueling the Market's growth.

Liquid Biopsy-based Test and technological advancements to Promote the Use of Clinical Oncology Next-Generation Sequencing

At a global scale, the increasing adoption of liquid biopsy-based NGS tests, the emergence of multi-gene panel testing, integration of artificial and machine learning, growing demand for cloud-based NGS solutions, increasing focus on clinical trials and research expansion of NGS applications are trends promoting the growth of the market.

Liquid biopsy-based NGS tests have gained popularity as they provide a non-invasive way to detect cancer and monitor treatment response.

Multi-gene panel Testing Type Demand to Grow Substantially in the Forecast Period

Multi-gene panel Testing type dominated the global market owing to its ability to provide comprehensive genomic information and guide personalized treatment plans.

According to SkyQuest, increasing adoption of NGS-based diagnostic tests, a growing prevalence of cancer, and rising demand for personalized medicine.

Cancer Diagnosis and Treatment is the Leading Application Segment

In terms of application, the passenger car segment is the leading segment due to the increasing prevalence of cancer and the need for personalized and targeted treatments.

Clinical oncology NGS enables the detection of various genetic alterations and mutations that contribute to cancer development and progression. By analyzing these mutations, oncologists can develop personalized treatment plans that target the specific genetic drivers of each patient's cancer. This results in more effective treatments and better outcomes for patients.

Asia-Pacific and North America are the leading Markets Due to the Presence of a Well-established Healthcare Infrastructure

Region-wise, North America is one of the largest growing markets due to the presence of a well-established healthcare infrastructure, increasing cancer prevalence, and a high level of adoption of advanced technologies.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing market due to the rising geriatric population, increasing cancer cases, and improving healthcare infrastructure in emerging economies. Moreover, the growth of clinical oncology NGS market in the Asia Pacific region is further supported by favorable government initiatives, such as the National Cancer Control Programs in China and India, which aim to improve cancer diagnosis and treatment in these countries.

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Report Suggests:

Illumina, Inc. has entered into a multi-year partnership with Agendia N.V., a prominent name in precision oncology for breast cancer, for the collaborative development of in vitro diagnostic (IVD) tests for oncology testing. This partnership aims to advance the use of next-generation sequencing (NGS) for decentralized oncology testing. Illumina's partnership approach in oncology IVDs is closely aligned with the partnership's objectives. As a result, Agendia is now included in Illumina's expanding portfolio of more than 30 IVD partners engaged in developing over 40 sequencing-based solutions for cancer prognosis, therapy selection, and other applications.

In terms of application, the Cancer diagnosis and treatment segment dominates due to the increasing prevalence of the disease

In terms of type, the Multi-gene Panel testing type segment is projected to gain more popularity due to its ability to guide personalized treatment

North America and Asia Pacific are leading markets and will continue to exhibit dominance in the global market mainly due presence of major market players

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Segmentation:

The global Clinical Oncology, Next Generation Sequencing market report, is segmented based on technology workflow, application, and region.

By Technology

Ion Semiconductor Sequencing

Pyrosequencing

Sequencing by Synthesis

Single-Molecule Real-time (SMRT) Sequencing

Nanopore Sequencing

Other Sequencing Technologies

By workflow

Pre-Sequencing

Library Preparation

Target Enrichment

Quality Control

Sequencing

Data Analysis

Sequencing Instrumentation

Post-Sequencing

By Application

Oncology

Gene Expression Profiling

Biomarker Discovery

Personalized Medicine

Diagnostics

Clinical Investigation

Infectious Disease Research

Reproductive Health

HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring

Epidemiologist

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Spain

RoE

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

RoLA

Middle-East and Africa

South Africa

GCC Countries

Rest of MEA

Clinical Oncology Next Generation Sequencing Market Major Company Profiles:

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Qiagen N.V.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

BGI Genomics Co., Ltd.

PerkinElmer, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Foundation Medicine, Inc.

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc.

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Guardant Health, Inc.

NeoGenomics Laboratories, Inc.

ArcherDX, Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

GenScript Biotech Corporation

Novogene Corporation Ltd.

WuXi NextCODE Genomics

Eurofins Scientific SE

