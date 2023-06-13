New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Sports Nutrition and High Energy Supplements: The Global Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p03082967/?utm_source=GNW





Using 2022 as the base year, the report estimates market data for 2023-2028.



The sports nutrition and high-energy supplements market is segmented by distribution channel into supermarkets and hypermarkets; specialty stores; fitness centers; pharmacies and drugstores; and online channels.Based on consumer application, the market is divided into athletes, sportspeople, and bodybuilders; recreational users; and lifestyle users.



Based on product type, the market is divided into sports drinks, sports food, and high-energy supplements.The geographical regions covered are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World (RoW), which in this report consists of South America, the Middle East and Africa.



Revenue forecasts for 2023 to 2028 are given for the market segments mentioned above, with estimated values derived from providers’ total revenue.



Report Includes:

- 63 data tables and 40 additional tables

- An up-to-date overview and analysis of the global market for sports nutrition and high energy supplements

- Analyses of the global market trends, with market revenue data (sales figures) for 2022, estimates for 2023, forecasts for 2024 and 2026, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecast for the global sports nutrition and high energy supplements market in USD million values, and corresponding market share analysis based on product type, consumer application, distribution channel, and region

- Discussion of the major growth drivers, industry-specific challenges and regulatory aspects that will shape the market as a basis for projecting demand in the next few years (2023-2028)

- Analysis of market opportunities with a holistic review of the Porter’s Five Forces analysis considering both micro- and macro environmental factors prevailing in the marketplace

- A look at the recent technological advancements and regulatory concerns in sports nutrition and energy supplements industry, with special focus on the United States, Europe, and Japan

- Assessment of the company competitive landscape comprising key market participants, their global value share analysis, product portfolio and operational integration

- Review of key patent grants on sports nutrition and high energy supplements across each major category, and new and emerging developments in the global market

- Company profiles of the leading global players, including Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Co., Monster Beverage Corp., Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Pepsico Inc., and Anheuser-Busch InBev



Summary:

The global market for sports nutrition and high-energy supplements is driven by rising health consciousness among consumers; increasing awareness of the value of good health and fitness; the growing popularity of sports; and technological advancements in the sports nutrition and high-energy supplements industry.During the COVID-19 pandemic, there was a surge in interest in high-energy supplements as people looked for ways to stay healthy and boost their immune systems.



The pandemic also led to an increased interest in health and wellness products, including sports nutrition and highenergy supplements products. The global market for sports nutrition and high-energy supplements was

estimated at $REDACTED billion in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED% to reach $REDACTED billion by the end of 2028.



Market Outlook



In this report, the sports nutrition and high-energy supplements global market is segmented by distribution channel, consumer application, product type and region.The report provides an overview of the market and analyzes market trends.



By distribution channel, the market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets; specialty stores; fitness centers; pharmacies and drugstores; and online channels.Online channels are projected to have the fastest growth, with a CAGR of REDACTED%.



Theseonline channels are increasingly popular with consumers, for whom online shopping represents convenience and accessibility.Online marketplaces such as Amazon, Walmart and Alibaba have large customer bases and offer a streamlined selling process.



The supermarkets and hypermarkets segment dominates in the global market, with a share of REDACTED%. Their broad reach, convenience, brand recognition, efficient supply chain and other factors are why supermarkets and hypermarkets are popular distribution channels for sports nutrition and high-energy supplement products.

