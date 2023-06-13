New York, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water and Wastewater Treatment Technologies: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p0461664/?utm_source=GNW





This study evaluates the market from different viewpoints based on significant segments (offerings, processes, end users and regions [North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World]).The study begins with an overview of the market and the process involved in treating wastewater broken down into sections (regulatory framework, megatrends) focusing on key market segments.



The report includes current and projected market value and a general market outlook.It contains tables and figures that provide comprehensive insight into the market with detailed company profiles.



The report scope excludes services from the offering’s segments, and the chemical treatment segment will be transferred from report MS077A-Wastewater Treatment: Coagulants, Flocculants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides and Antifoaming Agents.



Report Includes:

- 35 data tables and 35 additional tables

- An overview of the global market for water and wastewater treatment technologies

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends with data from 2022, 2023, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028

- Discussion on treatment technologies, end-use demand drivers, patents and economic trends that are affecting the market

- Highlights of the current and future market potential and quantification of the water and wastewater market by three product categories essentially offering, end user and region

- A look at the regulatory norms and updates imposed by the government for discharge and disposal of wastewaters

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including 3M Corp., BASF SE, Dupont De Nemours Inc., Kurita Water Industries Ltd., Xylem Inc., and Pentair PLC



Summary:

Wastewater is used water from municipal and industrial sources.It varies based on toxicity and other pollutants.



Wastewater from industrial sources is more toxic than wastewater discharged from municipal sources.A study conducted at Utrecht University and the United Nations University revealed that about REDACTED billion cubic meters of wastewater is generated each year, of which, REDACTED% is treated.



The remaining REDACTED% of untreated water is released into the environment. This breakdown illustrates significant opportunity for the future of wastewater treatment industries. Advancements in the level of technology and chemical, good government support, rising demand for freshwater resources, public health concerns and strict environmental regulations from the government impact overall growth of the

water and wastewater treatment market.



The market is categorized as technologies and chemicals based on the offering segment.Technology segments have been further divided into filtration, disinfection and others.



Among these, the disinfection segment holds the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED% from 2023 to 2028. The disinfection segment consists of chlorine, ultraviolet and ozone technologies, which are expensive and are primarily used in secondary treatment methods.



Based on the process segment, the market is categorized into primary, secondary, tertiary and advanced treatment.Among these, primary treatment holds the highest market share in 2022 and is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR (REDACTED%) from 2023 through 2028.



The market share of primary treatment will increase by REDACTED% by the end of 2028, compared to REDACTED% in 2022, with increasing participation of developing nations treating wastewater at the initial stages of wastewater treatment; primary treatment is a much more widely used process in wastewater treatment, compared to other processes.



Based on end user, the market is categorized into municipal and industrial.For better clarity on the industrial section, the segment is further classified into oil and gas, chemical, dairy, food and beverages, paper and pulp, pharmaceuticals (including biotech), semiconductors and others.



The industrial segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR (REDACTED%) from 2023 through 2028.

