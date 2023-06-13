Resilinc and Kharon Announce Partnership to Enhance Supply Chain Visibility, Increase Compliance

MILPITAS, CA & LOS ANGELES, CA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resilinc, the leading supply chain mapping, disruption sensing, and resiliency analytics company and Kharon, a leading provider in research and data analytics on global trade compliance, sanctions, and other commercial risks, have announced a partnership to integrate Kharon‘s data into Resilinc’s supply chain resiliency and risk management platform. The solution will provide organizations with unparalleled visibility on risk while managing supplier and supply chain risk associated with the UFLPA and other forced labor concerns.

“With the increasing enforcement of the UFLPA, organizations are facing new types of risk. A single supplier violation or potential compliance issue buried deep within a company’s supply chain network can trigger significant disruptions, such as factory shutdowns and missed customer shipments or deliveries,” said Fred Brown, Resilinc’s Chief Revenue Officer. “Integrating Kharon’s data into Resilinc’s supplier management and supply chain resiliency platform creates the most comprehensive UFLPA compliance solution in the market. The integration enables customers to use our combined technology, data, and processes to confidently identify, characterize, respond to, and mitigate UFLPA and other forced labor-related risks.”

The data partnership significantly enhances Resilinc's 12 years of supply chain risk monitoring, as well as supplier validated part-site and commodity level mapping data. It provides companies with complex supply chains clarity into their broader trade ecosystem, along with the ability to collaborate with suppliers using a single, secure platform.

Kharon offers insights that highlight suppliers with increased risk of exposure to forced labor, financial crimes, global sanctions, and other security threats.

"Through the integration of Kharon’s data into the Resilinc platform, companies can confidently rely on our joint solution to proactively identify forced labor concerns within their supply chains,” said Kit Conklin, Vice President of Global Client Engagement at Kharon.

About Resilinc

Resilinc is widely considered the gold standard for supply chain mapping, monitoring, risk, and resiliency. With over 1 million supplier sites mapped encompassing over 4 million parts and raw materials, we are the first line of defense for our customers, helping them navigate supply disruptions. Our early-warning alert system monitors and predicts potential disruptions across suppliers, sites, and materials; our platform enables them to collaborate closely with their suppliers and our historical data-backed insights give them options on appropriate actions to take. Always innovating, our AI-powered predictive solutions can predict delivery delays, price movements, and supply constraints for raw materials and commodities before they happen. Resilinc helps our customers protect revenue and turn supply chain risks into opportunities to gain competitive advantage.

About Kharon

Kharon helps leading organizations identify a wide range of compliance and sanctions risks, critical to managing forced labor, financial crimes, supply chain exposure, export controls, investment risk, and more. Combining cutting edge technology and data science with industry-leading research, Kharon's solutions provide the critical insights required for a comprehensive view of illicit finance and other commercial threats.

The Kharon leadership team includes former senior officials from the U.S. Government who have leveraged their unique expertise to build a risk management solution that's trusted by the world's top financial institutions, global corporates, and professional services firms.