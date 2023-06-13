Hypersonic Technology market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% by 2033: Visiongain

As per the report by Visiongain, the Global Hypersonic Technology Market was valued at US$5,548 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2023-2033.



Hypersonic Flight Has the Potential to Revolutionize Air Travel by Reducing Travel Time Significantly

The first key driver of the hypersonic technology market is the increasing demand for faster and more efficient air travel. With the world becoming more interconnected, there is a growing need for faster transportation options that can reduce travel time and increase efficiency. Hypersonic flight has the potential to revolutionize air travel by reducing travel time significantly.

For example, a hypersonic flight from New York to London would take only about 2 hours, compared to the current travel time of around 7 hours. This would not only save time but also reduce fuel consumption and lower costs for airlines. Hypersonic flight would also enable passengers to travel longer distances in a shorter amount of time, making it possible to reach destinations that are currently not feasible for commercial flights.

The demand for faster and more efficient air travel is also being driven by increasing competition among airlines. With more and more airlines entering the market, there is a need for airlines to differentiate themselves by offering faster and more convenient travel options. Hypersonic flight could become a key competitive advantage for airlines that are able to offer it.

How has COVID-19 had a significant negative impact on the Hypersonic Technology Market?

The COVID-19 pandemic has had both positive and negative impacts on the hypersonic technology market. While some companies have experienced setbacks due to the pandemic, others have seen an increase in demand for their products and services.

On the negative side, the pandemic has caused delays and disruptions in the development and testing of hypersonic technologies. Many companies have had to temporarily shut down their facilities and scale back operations due to restrictions and safety measures put in place to prevent the spread of the virus.

On the positive side, the pandemic has also created new opportunities for the hypersonic technology market. With the shift towards remote work and communication, there is a growing demand for fast and reliable communication technologies, such as hypersonic communication. Additionally, the pandemic has highlighted the importance of faster transportation and delivery systems, which can be achieved through hypersonic transportation technologies.

What are the Current Market Drivers?

The Growing Interest in Space Exploration and the Need for More Efficient and Cost-Effective Methods of Launching Payloads into Space

The hypersonic technology market is the growing interest in space exploration and the need for more efficient and cost-effective methods of launching payloads into space. Hypersonic technology has the potential to revolutionize space launch systems by providing faster and more efficient methods of reaching space.

Currently, the most commonly used method for launching payloads into space is through chemical rockets, which are expensive and have limited capabilities. Hypersonic technology could provide a more cost-effective and efficient alternative to chemical rockets, as it allows for faster and more energy-efficient propulsion.

For example, the US military's X-51A WaveRider, a hypersonic aircraft, demonstrated the ability to travel at Mach 5.1 in 2013, making it the fastest air-breathing aircraft in the world. The X-51A WaveRider has the potential to be adapted for space launch applications, as it could potentially provide faster and more efficient launch capabilities than traditional chemical rockets.

Development of Vehicles That Can Travel at Speeds of Mach 5 Or Higher

One of the key drivers of the hypersonic technology market is the increasing interest in hypersonic transportation systems. Hypersonic transportation refers to the development of vehicles that can travel at speeds of Mach 5 or higher, which would greatly reduce travel times between cities and countries.

One of the main advantages of hypersonic transportation is its potential to significantly reduce travel times. For example, a hypersonic aircraft traveling from New York to Tokyo could make the journey in just a few hours, compared to the current travel time of around 14 hours.

Several countries and companies are investing in the development of hypersonic transportation systems. In the United States, NASA is working on the development of a hypersonic aircraft that could potentially travel at speeds of up to Mach 6, while in Europe, the European Space Agency is exploring the potential of using hypersonic technology for space transportation.

In addition, private companies such as Virgin Galactic and Boom Supersonic are also investing in the development of hypersonic transportation systems. Virgin Galactic is developing a supersonic aircraft that could potentially travel at speeds of Mach 3, while Boom Supersonic is developing a supersonic commercial airliner that could potentially travel at speeds of up to Mach 2.2.

The development of hypersonic transportation systems also has the potential to revolutionize the way goods are transported. Hypersonic cargo planes could potentially transport goods between continents in just a few hours, greatly reducing shipping times and costs.

Where are the Market Opportunities?

Significant Opportunity for Companies to Develop New, Advanced Materials That Can Withstand the Extreme Conditions of Hypersonic Flight

As hypersonic vehicles travel at extreme speeds, they experience intense heat and pressure that can cause materials to degrade or fail. This presents a significant challenge for the development of hypersonic vehicles, as materials that can withstand the extreme conditions of hypersonic flight are currently limited. There is an opportunity for companies to develop new, advanced materials that can withstand the high temperatures and pressures experienced by hypersonic vehicles.

One example of a company working on advanced materials for hypersonic flight is Boeing. In 2018, Boeing announced that it had developed a new heat-resistant material that can withstand temperatures up to 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit, which is necessary for hypersonic flight. This material is made from a combination of ceramic and metal, and it is being tested for use in a variety of aerospace applications, including hypersonic flight.

Hypersonic Vehicles Travel at Such High Speeds That They Can Collect Valuable Data About the Earth's Atmosphere

Hypersonic vehicles travel at such high speeds that they can collect valuable data about the Earth's atmosphere, such as temperature, pressure, and gas composition. This data can be used to better understand climate change, air quality, and other environmental factors, which is becoming increasingly important as the effects of climate change become more severe. There is a growing market for companies that can develop hypersonic vehicles equipped with sophisticated sensors and data collection systems.

One example of a company working on hypersonic atmospheric monitoring is the Aerospace Corporation. In 2021, the company had successfully launched a hypersonic vehicle called the HIFiRE-6, which is equipped with sensors and instruments that can collect data about the Earth's atmosphere at speeds of up to Mach 7.5 (over 5,700 miles per hour). The HIFiRE-6 is designed to study the effects of hypersonic flight on the Earth's upper atmosphere, as well as to collect data about the atmosphere itself.

Competitive Landscape

The major players operating in the hypersonic technology market are BAE Systems PLC, Blue Origin, LLC, Hypersonix Launch Systems, Lockheed Martin Corporation, MBDA, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Orbital ATK, Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Reaction Engines Limited, Saab AB, Space Exploration Technologies Corp, Stratolaunch LLC, Tactical Missiles Corporation, Thales Group, and The Boeing Company. These major players operating in this market have adopted various strategies comprising M&A, investment in R&D, collaborations, partnerships, regional business expansion, and new product launch.

Recent Developments

17 Feb 2023, Lockheed Martin has entered into collaboration with the United States Navy to integrate hypersonic strike capability into surface ships. The US Navy will award Lockheed Martin a contract worth more than $2 billion to integrate the Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) weapon system onto ZUMWALT-class guided missile destroyers (DDGs).

12 Sept 2022, LIFT, the Department of Defence manufacturing innovation institute based in Detroit, Michigan, and the Department of Defence (DOD) have launched two projects led by Boeing as part of the institute's ongoing Hypersonics Challenge. The first project, in collaboration with Powdermet Inc., aims to demonstrate near-net-shape fabrication of metal matrix composite components for hypersonic vehicle demonstrators. The second project proposes, in collaboration with RPM Innovations Inc. and Intelligent Optical Systems Inc., the development and validation of a suite of in-situ build process monitoring sensors and non-destructive evaluation (NDE) approaches for laser-directed energy deposition (L-DED) manufacturing for hypersonic applications.

