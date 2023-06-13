Ibotta Announces New Partnership to Champion Female Collegiate Athletes

DENVER, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ibotta , the leading digital rewards platform, today announced a new partnership with Pearpop and The Brandr Group (TBG) in its first-ever, female collegiate athlete collaboration, building on and diversifying Ibotta’s successful sports marketing strategy. Through this partnership, Ibotta will partner with female collegiate athletes, including UConn’s women’s basketball star Paige Bueckers.



“We’ve learned through our sponsorships of the New Orleans Pelicans NBA team and Logan Sargeant, F1’s first U.S. driver in the past eight years, that tapping into passionate sports fans is an effective way for Ibotta to increase our name recognition,” said Richard Donahue, Chief Marketing Officer at Ibotta. “We are excited to expand our sports marketing efforts and be at the forefront of the NIL movement. Competing at the collegiate level is an incredible feat for any athlete, and we are proud to partner with female athletes across the country.”

Ibotta, Pearpop and TBG will work with the athletes to develop and create social media content, including a “Fridge Raiders” series, where players will critique their home fridges and provide their parents with a grocery list of food that keeps them happy and fueled. Through this exercise, they’ll show their parents just how much they can save on those purchases just by using Ibotta.

Ibotta, Pearpop and TBG will partner with women performing at the top of their game in their respective sports, including one of the top basketball players in the league, UConn’s Paige Bueckers. Paige pursues excellence both on and off the court at UConn and consistently shows her commitment to growing her talent. Through the partnership with Paige, she will promote the importance of both healthy food and financial habits.

“Being a part of Ibotta’s first-ever female collegiate partnership feels absolutely incredible,” said Paige Bueckers, UConn basketball player. “As athletes, we pay special attention to what we are eating in order to ensure we are able to accomplish the goals we are chasing. Ibotta gives me the ability to save money on the food I’m buying and the meals I’m preparing in that pursuit.”

​​Ibotta understands the unique voice college athletes have and their success in influencing classmates, alumni, and their respective conferences. These college athletes now have the opportunity to influence an even broader audience through their social followings to bring brand awareness to passionate fans of all ages.

“Collegiate athletes are among the most trusted and influential voices in sports. We're proud to partner with Ibotta to activate the country’s top student-athletes to help Americans embrace a healthy, money-saving lifestyle this summer,” said Alex Morrison, Pearpop CMO. “This partnership is a slam dunk for all involved, and we look forward to building on Ibotta’s commitment to collegiate athletes together in the year to come.”

For more information on Ibotta and how to make every purchase rewarding, visit Ibotta.com .

About Ibotta

Headquartered in Denver, Colo., Ibotta, Inc. ("I bought a...") is a free-to-use cash back rewards platform that has delivered more than $1.4 billion in cumulative cash rewards to its users for making purchases in-store, on mobile apps, or via websites. Launched in 2012, Ibotta has more than 46 million downloads, is one of the most frequently used shopping platforms in the United States and offers cash back on purchases on more than 3,000 leading brands and retail partners. In addition to its owned properties, Ibotta also powers rewards programs for top retailers and makes its offer content available on a number of leading websites and apps through the Ibotta Performance Network. Ibotta was named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private U.S. companies for the fourth year in a row after debuting on the list in 2018. A great place to work, Ibotta has been recognized by The Denver Post four consecutive times, made BuiltIn Colorado’s Best Places to Work list three years in a row and appeared on Inc.’s list of Best Workplaces in 2017 and 2023.

About Pearpop

Pearpop, the leading Creator Marketing Platform, is revolutionizing the way creators and brands collaborate. With a community of over 200,000 creators and counting, Pearpop is dedicated to helping creators earn a living doing what they love, while providing brands with instant and direct access to relevant, authentic, and brand-safe creators across all major social media platforms. In 2022, Pearpop was recognized as “Best Influencer Marketing Platform” by DIGIDAY and named to FAST COMPANY’s “Most Innovative Companies” List in Social Media. www.pearpop.com .

About The Brandr Group

The Brandr Group (TBG) is a brand management, marketing and licensing agency powered by a team with decades of collective management experience for some of the world’s largest brands. TBG has emerged as the leading agency in group licensing programs, with rights to over 80 college athletic programs and their student-athletes in the Name, Image and Likeness category including the biggest brands in college athletics. TBG partners with prominent brands, colleges, sponsors, corporate trademarks, athletes and events to cultivate, diversify and monetize intellectual property through professional brand management and licensing endeavors. For more information, please visit tbgusa.com.

Press Contact:

LaunchSquad for Ibotta

ibotta@launchsquad.com



