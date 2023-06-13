HERR’S RELEASES 3 NEW CHIP FLAVORS INSPIRED BY LOCAL SMALL FOOD BUSINESSES

Nottingham, PA, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Herr’s announces their newest chip flavors for people to buy, try, and vote to determine the winner of their Flavored by Philly: Local Eats contest. After the success of last year’s Flavored by Philly contest, Pennsylvania-based Herr Foods Inc. added a new spin to this year’s contest by asking Philadelphians to nominate flavors they crave from local small food businesses. Flavored by Philly: Local Eats is Herr’s recent line of limited-time chip flavors that only Philadelphia can claim as their own. The three finalist flavors are available to taste and vote on today through August 8, wherever Herr’s chips are sold.

The contest received nearly 1,500 submissions that included sweet flavors like cannoli and donut, and savory flavors like pierogi and taco. The panel of judges, including Top Chef Jen Carroll of Spice Finch and Herr’s Chairman and CEO, Ed Herr, narrowed the submissions down to three flavor finalists. Now it’s time for Philadelphia to vote!

“Herr’s is a brand that grew up in Philly and we remain true to our Philly roots. Through Flavored by Philly, we wanted to highlight other small businesses and their signature flavors to give the people of our community a unique experience they could really get excited about. Boy was it hard, though, to narrow down to just three finalists,” said Ed Herr, Chairman and CEO of Herr’s. “We are big fans of the three small business finalists and are thrilled to combine our chips with their signature dishes. The combination is something even more magical than we were expecting and we can’t wait to share them with you!”

The three small business finalists offering three big flavors to taste and vote on include:

Mike’s BBQ, Korean BBQ Wings (Philadelphia, PA) - Follow the smokey mesmerizing smell that drifts through South Philly to Mike’s BBQ for the freshest barbecue around. Mike is constantly tinkering with his recipes in his pursuit of perfection to ensure every experience is even better than the last. Mike’s Korean BBQ Wings are the perfect combo of mild heat and smokey sweetness. That flavor is captured on our hearty potato chips to give you a chip with boldness in every bite.

- Follow the smokey mesmerizing smell that drifts through South Philly to Mike’s BBQ for the freshest barbecue around. Mike is constantly tinkering with his recipes in his pursuit of perfection to ensure every experience is even better than the last. Mike’s Korean BBQ Wings are the perfect combo of mild heat and smokey sweetness. That flavor is captured on our hearty potato chips to give you a chip with boldness in every bite. John’s Roast Pork, Roast Pork Sandwich (Philadelphia, PA) - Best known for their award-winning Roast Pork Sandwich, each sandwich is a labor of love for the people of Philadelphia. The John’s Roast Pork recipe dates back to the family’s roots in Abruzze, Italy. The flavor of those savory top-secret spices combined with our hearty potato chips will leave your mouth watering just like the real thing.

- Best known for their award-winning Roast Pork Sandwich, each sandwich is a labor of love for the people of Philadelphia. The John’s Roast Pork recipe dates back to the family’s roots in Abruzze, Italy. The flavor of those savory top-secret spices combined with our hearty potato chips will leave your mouth watering just like the real thing. Corropolese Bakery, Tomato Pie (Norristown, PA) - Corropolese Bakery has been a community staple since 1924. Now in its fourth generation of family ownership, their signature tomato pie attracts customers from all over the Philly area. The flavors of delicately sweet tomato sauce and Romano cheese combined with our hearty potato chips provide a snack that’s hard to put down.

Over seven decades ago, Herr’s started as a small business and has grown into a Philly favorite snack brand rooted in the City of Brotherly Love as the chip that’s been around for every after-school hang, park picnic, or tailgate. This contest holds particular value to Herr’s; their roots in the community run deep, and Herr’s is using this contest as a way to support other local small businesses.

The new flavors are available at major retailers retailing for $2.49 (2.375oz) and $4.59 (7.375oz). Herr’s is encouraging folks to try all three flavors and vote for their favorite at campaign.rtm.com/flavoredbyphilly now through August 8, 2023. The person who nominated the winning flavor will receive a $5,000 prize and the small business behind the flavor will win $10,000. For more information about Herr’s and their variety of flavors, please visit www.herrs.com, or follow on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter for the latest updates.

# # #

ABOUT HERR’S

Made from the finest ingredients available and always bursting with flavor, Herr’s snacks have been giving people something to smile about since 1946, when Jim Herr started his own snack company. Based in Nottingham, Pennsylvania, where visitors are welcomed to its Visitor Center and Snack Factory, Herr’s produces more than 300 snack products in nine product categories and continues to be family-owned and operated. To learn more, please visit www.herrs.com.