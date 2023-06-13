Charlize Theron, Actress & CTAOP Founder, Headlines 2023 U.S. Venture Open

Appleton, Wis., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- U.S. Venture, Inc. announced Academy Award-winning actor, United Nations Messenger of Peace, and philanthropist, Charlize Theron, will be this year’s U.S. Venture Open guest of honor. The funds raised at the annual event, held on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, aim to end poverty in Northeast Wisconsin.

While Charlize may be most recognized for her iconic film roles in “Monster,” “The Italian Job,” “Bombshell,” “Mad Max – Fury Road,” and the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, she is equally known for her activism and philanthropic endeavor to establish the Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP). CTAOP champions young people living in Africa by investing in organizations that prioritize and advance the health, education, and safety of youth in Southern Africa.

“We’re grateful for the continuous partnership and support of U.S. Venture and the U.S. Venture Open. Their commitment to ending poverty is inspiring and aligned with the values of CTAOP. We are honored to be a beneficiary of their philanthropic efforts, and the support will strengthen CTAOP’s work to improve the lives of youth in Africa,” said Ashlee George, Executive Director of CTAOP.

Theron’s dedication to youth in Africa is one of the many reasons U.S. Venture leadership pursued her involvement in the U.S. Venture Open. Since 2001, the U.S. Venture/Schmidt Family Foundation and U.S. Venture team members have supported VICODEC, a K-8 school in Kenya, along with collaborative partner Kenya Works. Through charitable giving, child sponsorship, team member trips, and leadership support at VICODEC, U.S. Venture recognizes the important work Theron and CTAOP are doing to invest in the next generation of leaders in Africa.

Theron will make a personal appearance at the U.S. Venture Open and be interviewed at the dinner reception held for registered guests that evening at Van Abel’s of Hollandtown.

Since 1986, the U.S. Venture Open has been the nation’s single-largest, one-day charity event dedicated to ending poverty with $60 million raised and $50 million granted through the Basic Needs Giving Partnership to non-profits.

“It is truly incredible that we were able to align the mission of the U.S. Venture Open to end poverty in our community along with the incredible work being done through CTAOP,” said Greg Vandenberg, Director of Giving & Community Engagement for U.S. Venture. “We are proud to welcome Charlize Theron, whose foundation is making an impact to help millions of African youth.”

# # #





U.S. Venture Open

The U.S. Venture Open is the nation’s single largest one-day charitable event dedicated to ending poverty. Funds from the event support the Basic Needs Giving Partnership with grants made to collaborating non-profit organizations across Northeast Wisconsin, regional collaboration, advocacy, and advancing learning. The event started in 1986 with 100 golfers and has grown to 1,200 attendees representing more than 700 partners who golf at regional courses to raise money for programs that help end poverty. To donate and/or register to attend the event, visit the U.S. Venture Open website. Follow the event on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram.

About the Basic Needs Giving Partnership

The vision of the Basic Needs Giving Partnership is to build thriving, equitable communities across Northeast Wisconsin by building on the impactful grantmaking and becoming a central hub for regional collaboration, advocacy, strategic communications, and creating places and spaces for advancing learning and the voice of those we serve. The funds raised through the U.S. Venture Open from generous corporations, family foundations, and individuals are granted to support nonprofits who collaborate and address root causes of poverty with a focus on organizations that embrace continuous improvement, social innovation, shared measurement, and equity. Learn more on the Basic Needs Giving Partnership website.

About U.S. Venture, Inc.

For over 70 years, U.S. Venture, Inc. has been recognized as an innovative leader in the distribution of renewable and traditional energy products, lubricants, tires, parts, and using data-driven insights to manage energy and information in the global movement of goods. U.S. Venture delivers creative, sustainable solutions that give their customers a competitive edge, and enable the company to support the communities in which they live, work, and play. Through the values lived by their family of brands, U.S. Energy, U.S. AutoForce, Max Finkelstein, LLC, Breakthrough®, U.S. Lubricants, U.S. Petroleum Equipment, and IGEN®, U.S. Venture seeks new ways to drive business success while being steadfast in its commitment to making the world a better place.

About Charlize Theron Africa Outreach Project (CTAOP)

CTAOP advances and invests in the health, education, and safety of young people living in Southern Africa to create a more equitable future for all. CTAOP’s approach supports community-based organizations (Program Partners) by providing funding, strengthening capacity, and bringing awareness to their work. This helps ensure the youth they serve are on a path to reaching their full potential and have the knowledge, tools, and skills to keep themselves healthy and safe. In addition, CTAOP’s Youth Leaders Scholarship program provides young leaders in South Africa with full scholarships for their tertiary journey.

CTAOP was created in 2007 by actor and United Nations Messenger of Peace, Charlize Theron, with the hope of making a difference for youth in her home country of South Africa, To learn more visit www.charlizeafricaoutreach.org and follow @CTAOP on Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.

Attachment