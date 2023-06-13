ThriftBooks Appoints Charles Sells as Vice President of Human Resources

SEATTLE, June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThriftBooks Global, LLC , the world’s largest online independent used bookseller has announced the appointment of Charles Sells as its Vice President of Human Resources. In his new role, Sells will oversee the company’s human resources strategy, talent acquisition, employee development, and overall people operations.



With more than 25 years of experience in human resources management, Sells brings a wealth of expertise and a proven track record of driving organizational success through influential people strategies. His extensive knowledge in developing and implementing innovative HR programs will be instrumental in furthering ThriftBooks’ commitment to its employees and fostering a positive work culture.

Before joining ThriftBooks, Sells held various senior HR leadership positions at CBRE, the world’s largest commercial real estate company, where he had a successful tenure driving global talent acquisition initiatives and designing comprehensive employee development programs. While at CBRE, Sells launched a dozen growth opportunities every year involving hundreds of new employees moving from their prior organization. As Vice President of Human Resources, Sells will develop and execute HR strategies aligning with Thriftbooks’ growth objectives. He will work closely with cross-functional teams to foster a positive work environment, enhance employee satisfaction, and support the company's commitment to providing excellent customer service.

ThriftBooks CEO Ken Goldstein expressed his confidence in Sells’ appointment, stating, ”We are thrilled to have Charles Sells join our team as the Vice President of Human Resources. His expertise in growing a strong culture and his commitment to employee growth and development align perfectly with our values at ThriftBooks.”

Sells will spearhead performance management systems, ensure compliance with employment laws and regulations, and continuously evaluate and enhance the organization’s HR policies to support ThriftBooks’ growth and ongoing success.

“I’m excited to join the ThriftBooks team at this time of exceptional growth as a preeminent national employer in the U.S.," said Charles Sells. “ThriftBooks has built a reputation for its commitment to its employees, and I am excited to lead the HR function to further enhance the employee experience and continue to drive organizational excellence.”

About ThriftBooks

ThriftBooks Global LLC is the world’s largest independent online seller of used books, having sold more than 225 million used books since its inception. Founded in Seattle in 2003, ThriftBooks operates multiple processing centers throughout the US that purchase, grade, and distribute used and rare/collectible books. ThriftBooks sells across a variety of online platforms, including ThriftBooks.com, Amazon, eBay, Walmart, Etsy, and others. ThriftBooks.com provides a best-in-class e-commerce shopping experience, as evidenced by its 2023 Best Online Shops recognition, its Best Customer Service award five years in a row, and its 5-star Trustpilot score with more than 1 million customer reviews. Customers who shop at ThriftBooks.com enjoy everyday low prices and can earn free books through the company’s much loved loyalty program, ReadingRewards.