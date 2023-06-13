AeroClave and Lighthouse Works Partner to Distribute Life-saving Disinfectant

WINTER PARK, Fla., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading decontamination technology company AeroClave announces a new strategic partnership with Lighthouse Works , a cutting-edge social enterprise specializing in Supply Chain Management and Contact Center Services.

AeroClave first connected with Lighthouse Works in January 2023 to utilize its award-winning Fulfillment Center. The nonprofit’s Supply Chain Management team will utilize their unique workforce of associates who are blind or visually impaired (BVI) to distribute AeroClave’s signature Vital Oxide to workspaces, hospitals, schools, public safety agencies, aircraft and more to clean potentially harmful airborne chemicals and pathogens.

“Since our founding in 2003, our mission has been to provide trusted cleaning devices to crucial industries to give peace of mind to staff and ensure safe work environments,” said Dr. Ron Brown, founder of AeroClave. “Lighthouse Works has such an incredible footprint across our country, and we are proud to work with a people-focused, local organization that benefits an underutilized pool of talented and dedicated workers.”

The proprietary AeroClave cleaning process utilizes an EPA-approved hospital disinfectant to decontaminate rooms and equipment for spaces up to 5,000 cubic feet within a matter of minutes. The company’s signature RDS 3110 device utilizes Vital Oxide, a broad-spectrum antimicrobial disinfectant that performs against a variety of bacteria, yeasts, viruses, fungi, spores, molds, mildews, and other microbes. The AeroClave process provides consistent, reliable delivery of the environmentally friendly disinfectant solution to quickly clean any given location and effectively reduce the risk of airborne illnesses.

“At Lighthouse Works, we ensure that any person of any age can enhance their personal independence through meaningful and supportive careers, and workplace safety is a key part of that mission,” said Kyle Johnson, President and CEO of Lighthouse Works. “It’s wonderful to partner with a Floridian brand like AeroClave that provides such life-saving technology to people around the world. We look forward to expanding this relationship with our local partner in the future.”

To learn more about AeroClave, please visit www.aeroclave.com. To learn more about Lighthouse Works, visit www.lighthouseworks.org.

About AeroClave

AeroClave, LLC. was founded in 2003 for the purpose of developing, manufacturing and selling a system capable of decontaminating commercial and military aircraft from pandemic-producing viruses and other disease-causing pathogens. The AeroClave System has evolved into multiple decontamination products, both portable and fixed room units, that are easy to operate and will limit the spread of infectious disease. To learn more about AeroClave and its use cases for first responders, hospitals, aircraft, facilities and more, head to www.aeroclave.com .

About Lighthouse Works

Lighthouse Works is a social enterprise non-profit providing quality solutions to businesses and government agencies. Since 2011, Lighthouse Works has been the reliable and trusted partner for the type of jobs that have to be done right every time – allowing businesses the ability to scale resources while managing costs and meeting deadlines. Lighthouse Works solutions ensure consistency and continuity of materials and services, and the quality of work and high customer satisfaction rate is due to its high-performing, dedicated employees, many of whom are blind or visually impaired. Lighthouse Works impacts the community through its social responsibility efforts and helps many blind or visually impaired individuals throughout Central Florida enhance personal independence and maintain self-sustainable lives. To learn more about Lighthouse Works and its business solutions, visit www.LighthouseWorks.org.