Vectra AI Adds Myrna Soto and David Reilly to its Board of Directors

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vectra AI , the leader in security AI-driven cyber threat detection and response for hybrid and multi-cloud enterprises, today announced the appointment of Myrna Soto, founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors and David Reilly, former CIO and CTO of Bank of America to its board of directors.



Myrna Soto joined Vectra in 2022 as a key advisor to the leadership team and board of directors, where she has played an instrumental role in driving company strategy and supporting global accelerated growth plans. Soto is the founder and CEO of Apogee Executive Advisors and, most recently, chief strategy and trust officer at Forcepoint , a technology provider for enterprises and the federal government. Soto has previously held executive and senior leadership positions at Comcast, MGM Resorts International, American Express and Royal Caribbean Cruise Line. She currently serves on the board of directors for CMS Energy /Consumers Energy, Spirit Airlines , TriNet , Popular Inc ., Headspace Health and Delinea .

“Having worked in the cybersecurity industry for three decades, I have seen firsthand the impact of Vectra’s innovative approach to AI-driven threat detection and response,” said Myrna Soto, Vectra board member. “Amidst a crowded market, Vectra’s unique platform and innovative use of artificial intelligence have proven to help keep organizations ahead of modern cyber attacks by empowering teams to investigate what matters and prevent attacks from becoming breaches. I look forward to continuing my work with the Vectra team to help drive innovation and expand global operations.”

Joining Soto on Vectra’s board of directors is David Reilly, a seasoned technology executive who spent ten years at Bank of America as both CTO and CIO of global banking and markets. Prior to Bank of America, Reilly spent 28 years serving various senior technology and network security leadership roles within several large financial institutions including Morgan Stanley , Goldman Sachs Group, Inc , and Merrill Lynch & Co, Inc ., among others. Currently, he serves on the boards of Ally Financial , Data Dynamics , and NPower , a nonprofit organization.

“Today’s organizations are faced with an ever increasing number of security risks as enterprises shift workloads to hybrid and multi-cloud environments, leaving security teams with the challenge to find, assess and address a growing number of unknowns and exposures,” said David Reilly, Vectra board member. “Vectra’s approach to AI-driven threat detection and response is truly differentiated in that it arms security teams with the tools to think and move at the speed of an attacker to find and prevent breaches. It’s an honor to join the company’s board of directors to help maintain its security market leadership and drive product innovation forward.”

“As we continue to scale global operations, it’s a privilege to welcome Myrna and David to our board of directors as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Hitesh Sheth, president and CEO of Vectra. “With their deep understanding of enterprise security, both Myrna and David have first-hand experience accelerating global enterprises to success. I look forward to partnering with them to drive Vectra’s growth as we expand our offerings and unlock new opportunities in the threat detection and response market.”

Vectra® is the leader in Security AI-driven hybrid cloud threat detection and response. Only Vectra optimizes AI to detect attacker methods—the TTPs at the heart of all attacks—rather than simplistically alerting on "different." The resulting high-fidelity threat signal and clear context enables cybersecurity teams to rapidly respond to threats and stop attacks from becoming breaches. The Vectra platform and services cover public cloud, SaaS applications, identity systems and network infrastructure – both on-premises and cloud-based. Organizations worldwide rely on the Vectra platform and services for resilience to ransomware, supply chain compromise, identity takeovers, and other cyberattacks impacting their organization. For more information, visit vectra.ai.